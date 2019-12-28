MANKATO — Minnesota Valley Lutheran boys basketball coach Craig Morgan has guided plenty of talented teams over the years and this year's edition is no exception.
Saturday night, the undefeated Chargers (9-0) continued their early-season dominance by overwhelming St. Clair 81-46 in the semifinals of the Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament at Bethany Lutheran's Sports and Fitness Center.
"We rotated a couple of guys in and our defense really stepped it up," Morgan said. "Our kids have been playing real unselfish and sometimes they pass too much, but I'd rather have that than one-on-one. It has been fun watching them play because they work together really well. I think the key is that these guys get along real well and they're very coachable."
"They really listen and they continue to believe in what they're going. We're a scrappy group and they have a lot of fun doing it. I like the way they come to play every night. They play hard and they play good defense. Once they play defense and rebound then good things happen for us."
St. Clair (4-4) turned the ball over on its first three possessions and the Chargers quickly built a 6-0 lead on a layup and slam dunk by 6-foot-3 senior forward Mason Cox along with a slicing drive to the cup from senior wing Dunwa Omot. After Jace Marotz muscled in a hoop to give MVL an 18-11 advantage, baskets frrom Mason Ward, Thomas Loeffler and Derrick Zeldenrust pulled the Cyclones within 19-17 midway through the first half.
"They're very talented at all five spots," St. Clair coach Charlie Freitag said. "They can all score and take it to the rim. I think that is a lot of senior leadership versus our sophomores. We have to figure out we can't beat teams playing one-on-one, rather trust our stuff and run what we're supposed to be running. ... We need to trust each other and move on."
Jacob Norris' reverse layup sparked a half-ending 25-2 burst that produced a 44-19 cushion at the break. Cox, who fired in 18 of his 21 points in the first half, put through the final nine points. Omot, who ended up up with 24 points, six rebounds and five steals, nailed a pair of free-throw line jumpers in the surge.
"Our defense was able to stop them and we were able to get a couple of transition dunks to hype us up," Cox, who also pulled down a team-best seven rebounds, said. "We trust each other to be there on defense and we know each others abilities so it makes us comfortable."
"We've done a good job all year of playing at our level and treating each game like we're playing an undefeated team. Our chemistry is very good, we have a good time off the court as well."
Cox's three-poing play off a putback along with Omat's eight-point flurry kept the Chargers' momentum going to start the second half. Norris finished with 12 points for the winners, who also received eight points and six rebounds from junior wing Kyries Harrison along with five assists from Marotz.
"They're very young but they can shoot the ball so getting out and pressuring them was the main thing," Omot said. "I like the way our defense was talking and trusting each other. We were able to pick up our intensity and run our offense."
MVL blistered the nets at a 62.5 percent clip, connecting on 36 of 56 field-goal attempts compared the Cyclones' 15 of 48 for 34.2 percent. The Chargers held a 29-28 rebounding edge and committed fewer turnovers 21-13.
Mason Ward led the Cyclones with nine points, while Devin Embacher scored eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.