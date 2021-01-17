MANKATO — Mikayla Nachazel has shown flashes previously this season, but on Sunday afternoon at Minnesota State's Bresnan Arena, she put everything together. The 5-foot-11 junior forward came off the bench to spark the MSU women's basketball team to an 84-71 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory over Wayne State. Wayne won the first game of the series the night before.
Nachazel played just six-and-a-half minutes in the first half but made the most of them. She scored 11 points to help the Mavericks build a 32-27 lead at halftime which they never relinquished.
"She's shown us before what she can do," MSU head coach Emilee Thiesse said. "She came in and really sparked us. She got into the flow of the game right away."
Nachazel first asserted herself with about 1:41 left in the opening quarter when she converted a layup and the ensuing free throw when she was fouled on the play. A minute later, she was on the payoff end of a fast-break layup. Early in the second quarter, Nachazel hit a turnaround, 8-foot jumper and then added a 10-footer less than a minute later.
The Mavericks put together their key run late in the second quarter, ignited by Nachazel's offensive rebound and put-back. The run carried over into the third frame, turning a 42-39 lead into a 59-46 advantage. Another free-throw line jumper by Nachazel helped fuel the rally.
"I don't think it was just me," Nachazel said. "The whole bench played well when they got the chance. "I may have had a little more confidence today after hitting my first couple of shots, but otherwise, I just tried to play hard and stick to my role."
The Mavericks, who pressed a lot in Saturday's game, pressed even more Sunday and the results were much better.
"(On Saturday) it felt like we were always a step behind and not in the best defensive position," Thiesse said. "Today we seemed more aggressive. Everybody got involved."
MSU's perimeter game, which was noticeably absent Saturday, showed up in the second half Sunday. Maddy Olson, who came off the bench, hit three of eight attempts from long range and tied with Nachazel for the team lead in scoring with 17 points. Olson had been a starter up to this point but Thiesse said the junior guard handled the change well.
"I talked to her before the game and she embraced her role," Thiesse said. "She focused on what she needed to do. She really had a great game for us."
The Mavericks shot 45.7 percent from the field (32 of 70) for the game, which was a marked improvement over Saturday. The defense also forced 18 turnovers, which were turned into 20 points on the other end.
"It was just a much better performance," Thiesse said. "We played a lot of players, which is something we always want to do. We got 49 points from our bench today, so we're real happy with that."
The win improves MSU to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the NSIC. Wayne State falls to 2-4 and 1-3.
MSU plays Southwest Minnesota State in a Friday-Saturday series at home this weekend.
