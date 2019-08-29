BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Area senior Koby Nagel plans to be a big contributor on the football team this fall, he’s just not sure how that’s going to unfold.
A year ago, he was a starting safety and sometimes linebacker on defense where he led the team with 53 tackles. That role probably won’t change this fall.
It’s on offense where things get a bit more murky. Into the second week of practice, Nagel was still working out at slot receiver, running back and even quarterback for the Bucs.
“We’re still trying to figure out who’s going to line up behind center and it could be more than one guy,” Nagel said. “I’m probably better in the slot or as a running back, but if the best way I can help the team is to play quarterback, i’m fine with it.”
Nagel was third on the team in receiving last season, gaining 132 yards on 14 receptions for two touchdowns. He was also third in rushing with 259 yards on 33 carries for two TDs.
Nagel did not play QB last season as the now graduated Hunter Bleess took just about all the snaps. Blees accounted for nearly half of the team’s offense, throwing for 983 yards and rushing for 450.
Nagel is joined in the quarterback derby by fellow seniors Caelan Sanders, junior Gavin Storbeck and sophomore Adam Schavey.
“They all have their strengths and weaknesses,” BEA coach Randy Kuechenmeister said. “We’re just going to have to see how it plays out.”
Nagel has no idea who will end up with the job, but he’s pretty sure the Bucs will be a little more run heavy than they were last season.
“Hunter was a pretty good passer, and I don’t know that any of us will be able to do that as consistently as he did last year,” Nagel said. “But that could change as people settle into their roles.”
Kuechenmeister is confident that wherever Nagel ends up on the football field, he’ll do a good job.
“Koby is one of those kids who has great football instincts. He has a nose for the football. He’ll be a big part of whatever we try to accomplish,” Kuechenmeister said.
Nagel is part of an eight-man core of returning players who should lead the team.
Among the others are Sanders (split end/QB/defensive back), Adam Griffin (defensive end/offensive tackle), Zach Murphy (guard/linebacker) and Austin Thielfoldt (DB/LB/running back).
Rounding out the nucleus are Max Ehrich (RB/LB), Cameron Anderson (split end/offensive guard) and Anders Fering (tight end/offensive line/offensive tackle).
Ehrich was the team’s leading rusher a year ago, amassing 592 yards and eight touchdowns. Sanders and Anderson were the top receives with 294 and 254 yards, respectively.
Ehrich was the team’s second-leading tackler with 42. Thielfoldt ended up with 36 tackles. He and Anderson each had interceptions.
One new wrinkle for Blue Earth Area this season is the absence of Fairmont on the schedule. The Bucs and Cardinals have played each other almost every year since the start of the old South Central Conference in 1945.
That rivalry will be put aside for at least the next two years as St. Peter takes the Cardinals’ place on the Bucs’ schedule. BEA will also have non-section games against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Maple River.
The regular South Central White schedule will include matchups with Jackson County Central, Luverne, Redwood Valley, St. James Area and Pipestone Area.
“It’s an exciting time leading up to the first game,” Kuechenmeister said. “All the teams are optimistic. They’re ready to see how their hard work in practice translates on game day.”
