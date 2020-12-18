MANKATO -- In a season where everything is different, a Dec. 18 home opener seemed par for course.
There weren't fans, the pumped in crowd noise was awkward and the energy certainly wasn't quite the same, but on the ice ... the Minnesota State's men's hockey team generated plenty of its own energy.
"When you're here, the energy previously is something we draw from," MSU coach Mike Hastings said of playing in an empty building.
The silence didn't slow down the offense any, as Julian Napravnik and Cade Borchardt each scored twice for the Mavericks as they beat Bemidji State 5-3 Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The MSU power play got two chances in the opening frame and converted on both.
Borchardt got the Mavericks on the board at 5:44 with assists going to Nathan Smith and Brendan Furry. The second was scored by Julian Napravnik, who fired home a one-timer after receiving a beautiful feed from Akito Hirose. Borchardt also assisted on the goal.
"I did like our start. I thought we came out with a purpose," Hastings said. "I thought we did some things to make Bemidji defend and when we did go on the power play, we were successful."
Despite some defensive breakdowns in the second, the Mavericks were able to stay afloat.
The Beavers scored at 5:56, but Ryan Sandelin tapped home Riese Zmolek's rebound at 10:07 to answer for MSU.
Bemidji scored again at 12:20 and 15:25 of the second to tie the game, but Borchardt scored his second of the game to give MSU the lead, which was quickly followed by Napravnik's second of the game in the period's final minute.
It was a breakout game for Borchardt, who played very little last season as a freshman.
"I thought Cade Borchardt was really good tonight, it was a bit of a coming out party for him," Hastings said. "He's been good for us, but he didn't get a ton of ice time and still was incredibly productive."
The Beavers scored at 15:29 of the third, and made a late push, but the Mavericks were able to hold on.
Borchardt finished with two goals and two assists, while Napravnik had two goals and an assist. The Mavericks outshot the Beavers 40-27.
The teams play again at 5:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
Schedule changes
The Minnesota State men's hockey team has announced the addition of four games to its schedule.
MSU will now host Alabama Huntsville Jan. 28-29 in a pair of nonconference games at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks will play two other nonconference games at Ferris State Feb. 19-20. MSU was originally scheduled to host Alaska on those dates before the Nanooks opted out.
The final weekend of the regular season will be a home-and-home series with Bemidji State, with the Mavericks hosting the Beavers Feb. 25 and travelling to Bemidji for the regular-season finale on Feb. 27.
