MANKATO -- Jack Nasby shot a four-under-par 67 and grabbed a two-stroke lead after the first round of the 72nd annual Loren Krugel Invitational Saturday at Mankato Golf Club.
Two-time defending Krugel champion Joel Johnson birdied the final hole to move into a tie for second at 69. Jack Pexa, Kyle Bohks and Leo Gellert also shot 69.
Zach Christianson is in sixth place at 70. Four more players shot 71 and are tied for seventh.
The 27-hole final round will be played today.
