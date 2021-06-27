The Free Press
MANKATO —Wyandt Fowlds’ RBI single in the fifth inning provided the only run as Mankato National defeated Mankato American 1-0 in the championship game of the 14th annual Mulvihill American Legion baseball tournament Sunday at Wolverton Field.
It was the first time that the two Mankato teams had met in the championship game of the Mulvhill tournament. National did not allow a run in three tournament games.
“The pitchers did an outstanding job,” National manager Jamie Mulvihill said. “The hitters really came alive in the last couple games.”
In the fifth inning, Hayden Mellen singled and took third on a single by Max Goertzen. Fowlds followed with a single to left.
Louis Magers was 2 for 3, and Nic Cook hit a double for National.
Riley Bersaw was the wining pitcher, allowing just three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Luke Johnson didn’t allow any hits or runs in two innings to get the save.
Jared Grams was 2 for 3 with two stolen bases for American, and Kyle Bridger added a hit.
Matthew Werk pitched six innings, giving up an earned run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
In the final games of pool play early Sunday, Mankato American defeated Owatonna 13-1 in six innings, with Tanner Borchardt pitching a complete game. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Jake Schreiber had three hits to pace the offense, while Grant Hermer and Isaac Turner both had two hits and two RBIs. Ben Snaza added a double and two RBIs.
Mankato National defeated Prior Lake 3-0 in another pool-play game Sunday at ISG Field, with Tanner Shumski pitching a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
Magers had an RBI triple, and Mellen had a hit and RBI. Goertzen had a triple.
Mankato National (8-1) plays a doubleheader at St. Peter on Monday. Mankato American (9-3) hosts Faribault on Tuesday.
