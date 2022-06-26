MANKATO — With the members of the West High School baseball team fresh off a runner-up performance at the state baseball tournament, it would have been understandable if the Mankato National American Legion Post 11 squad took Mankato American (East) lightly in Sunday's championship game of the annual Jim Mulvihill Tournament at ISG Field.
Understandable, yes, but certainly not predictable.
"There's always a danger of that, especially when you've beaten the same (group of players) a few times in a row, but that's not our style," National's Tanner Shumski said. "We had a few days off after the state tournament and we just came back and started at Square 1. We started 0-0 like everybody else."
National cruised to a 14-0 victory in five innings in the championship game of the `13th annual tournament with a 3-0 record. The other three teams in the tournament -- American, Chanhassen and Chester Bird -- all finished with 1-2 records.
National head coach Jamie Mulvihill, the son of the tournament's namesake, was not worried at all about the possibility of his team playing on cruise control in the tournament finale.
"When you break it down it's still an East-West game," he said. "The players on both teams always get up for this one. I knew we'd come to play."
Leading 1-0 after two-and-a-half innings, National put the game away with a six-run third inning and a seven-run fourth inning. Shumski was the offensive star for the winners, ripping two singles, a triple, scoring three times and driving in five runs.
"I just got back from playing the high school all-star series and those pitchers up there throw pretty fast," he said. "The pitchers were a little bit slower this weekend so I was seeing the ball well and was able to take some good cuts. I felt pretty good at the plate."
Wilson Magers also had a strong game on offense for National. He ripped a line-drive sacrifice fly to left in the second, added a two-run double in the third and cracked another RBI double in the fourth. Zach Kammerer helped out with a pinch-hit, two-run single and Zander Dittbenner finished with a pair of base hits.
Right-hander Zach Benson started for National and got the complete-game shutout. He allowed three singles, walked two and struck out three.
"Coach told me (Saturday) night I was going to start," Benson said. "I didn't pitch during the varsity season but I was fine with starting (Sunday). I used my curveball to get a couple of strikeouts but mostly I just pitched to contact and let the defense take care of the rest."
Mulvihill was impressed with Benson's performance.
"Zach did an outstanding job today," he said. "We're going to play a lot of tournaments this year and that means we're going to need our fourth and fifth starters, a lot. He only threw a couple of JV games during the high school season so we needed to get him some work."
The Mulvihill Tournament win was the second in a row for National which now improves to 4-0 overall.
National returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday with a road game at St. Peter. American also plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Fairmont at Wolverton Field.
