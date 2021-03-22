MANKATO -- The NCAA has adjusted its starting times for the West Regional of the men's hockey national tournament, being played at Loveland, Colorado.
Minnesota State (20-4-1), which received the No. 2 seed, will take on Quinnipiac (17-7-4) at 4 p.m. in one regional semifinal, followed by top-seeded Minnesota (23-6) against Omaha (14-10-1) at 9 p.m.
The Mavericks' game will be available on ESPN3, while the second semifinal will be available on ESPNU.
The regional semifinal winners will play at 7 p.m. Sunday, with the game being televised on ESPN2.
MSU at No. 5
Minnesota State dropped to spots in the final regular-season USCHO.com Division I men’s hockey poll, which was released Monday.
The Mavericks came in at No. 5, having lost 5-1 to Northern Michigan in the WCHA tournament semifinals on Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
North Dakota moved up to No 1, collecting 36 first-place votes. Boston College dropped to No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Minnesota came in at No. 3 and collected the other first-place vote.
Wisconsin moved up to No. 4, followed by Minnesota State, Massachusetts, St. Cloud State, Michigan, Minnesota Duluth and Boston University.
The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.
Werner honored
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the Minnesota State senior outfielder Joey Werner is the baseball player of the week for his performance in three games at Bemidji State last weekend.
Werner hit three home runs in the three-game road series. He was 6 for 11 with eight RBIs and four runs scored.
This season, Werner is batting .440 with a double, triple and three home runs.
The Mavericks (6-1) are scheduled to host a doubleheader against Minnesota Duluth on Wednesday at Bowyer Field, starting at 1:30 p.m.
