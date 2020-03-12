MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team's best shot at trying to get to a Frozen Four and win a national championship ended on Thursday with the announcement by the NCAA that it is canceling its winter and spring championships due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
That announcement came about 3 1/2 hours after the Western Collegiate Hockey Association cancelled the remainder of its league playoffs , the league announced on Thursday.
Minnesota State was scheduled to host Michigan Tech in a semifinal series starting Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Bemidji State was to host Bowling Green in the other semifinal. The championship game, scheduled for March 21 at the home of the highest remaining seed, is also canceled.
Coach Mike Hastings said his team would continue to prepare for the NCAA tournament, which was scheduled to begin March 27 at four regional sites around the country. The Frozen Four was scheduled for April 9-11 at Detroit.
The Mavericks, who had a record of 31-5-2, were ranked second in the country and would have been a top seed for one of the NCAA regionals.
Four members of the Minnesota State wrestling team and several athletes with the MSU men's and women's indoor track and field teams were slated to compete at nationals this weekend as well.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday that state and section tournaments will be played in front of limited spectators starting Friday due to the COVID-19 situation.
Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.
That decision impacts girls basketball state semifinals and finals and the boys basketball section finals, as well as the adapted floor hockey state tournament.
Championship-bracket games will be played, but consolation and third-place games for state girls basketball and adapted floor hockey have been canceled.
Schools will receive information from the MSHSL regarding the process and submission of their list of designated spectators. All designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue.
The Waseca and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball teams are playing at state this weekend. In boys basketball, Mankato East plays Marshall for the Section 2AAA championship tonight at Gustavus Adolphus College. The 2A and 2AA championship games will be played Friday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
The MSHSL said it will communicate plans for events held after this weekend, including the state boys basketball tournament at a later date.
