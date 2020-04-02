MANKATO — This week, Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler made a scholarship offer to a recruit who will have to make a decision without visiting campus.
“It’s a different world,” he said. “It’s now clear that we’ll have to sign kids without bringing them to campus.”
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that it will extend the dead period for all recruiting in Division I and II from April 15 to May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That means that there will be no in-person recruiting, on-campus visits or signing of national letters of intent until after the deadline. Coaches are still allowed to talk with recruits by phone, text messages, emails and written correspondence.
Margenthaler, who has already signed four high-school players for next season, would like to add three transfers to the roster. Normally, those players would be coming to campus to see how things look and meet with the team. That can’t happen until at least June.
“I don’t know if this will push things back or if kids will want to take the first offers and get it done,” Margenthaler said. “We might have to be patient, but I’m happy where we’re at.”
For the Mavericks’ football program, this is a time when the program would be hosting campus visits, scheduling junior days and inviting athletes to summer camps. Coach Todd Hoffner said that any holes remaining on the roster might need to be filled with players who receive virtual tours and electronic correspondence. A first wave of scholarship offers went out to recruits this week.
There’s also a possibility that this pandemic will last long enough to interrupt the football season in the fall.
“Once we signed the 2020-21 class, we continue moving forward (for 2021-22),” Hoffner said. “There are so many unknowns that it’s hard to predict. You have to have faith and be optimistic that we’ll retrurn to some form of normalcy by the summer or the fall.”
Minnesota State wrestling coach Jim Makovsky said his normal recruiting cycle is to find rising stars at their respective postseason tournaments, some of which were canceled by the coronavirus outbreak. Most of next season’s recruiting is done, but it would still benefit the athlete and the program to have an on-campus, in-person visit.
“A lot of times, the athlete wants to come to campus and meet the team,” Makovsky said. “They want to see if what the coaches say is the same as what the team says. But a lot of kids are going to have to make their decision without visiting campus.”
