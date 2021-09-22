There was excitement in the air, as the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association had its inaugural media event Tuesday.
With seven teams from the WCHA now in the CCHA, the annual conference call was filled with the voices of many familiar head coaches, but some changes are coming and the feel was a bit different.
There’s no longer teams in the conference fighting to keep their program alive, and the commitment to making the new league one of the best in the country was clear.
“The goal is to be in the NCAA Tournament on a regular basis, and they’re all committed to that,” commissioner Don Lucia said of the eight member schools. “(The institutions) do invest in their hockey programs, they want to see success. That’s what our goal is in the CCHA.”
A few changes will be coming with the new league, including some that will be noticeable on the ice.
Lucia indicated he reached out to the league’s coaches to get their thoughts on officiating and how games should be called.
“We want to make sure that we allow our players to skate and play the game,” Lucia said. “We want our high-end skill players to be able to showcase their talent ... not be held back by hooking and holding and maybe some of the things that have gone on in the past. ...
“That was certainly loud and clear from what (coaches) their intent and vision was for the CCHA, and I couldn’t agree more.”
CCHA officials will now wear microphones, so that penalties and video reviews can be announced to fans over the respective arena’s sound system.
All eight arenas will also have blue-line cameras, something director of officials Kevin Langseth said will be a big help in video replays. The cameras can be used to review offsides and too many men on the ice infractions that led to goals.
The extra cameras will also help with TV production for fans.
MSU ready for gauntlet
Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings has always tried to schedule tough nonconference opponents, but this may be the most difficult slate yet — especially early.
The Mavericks could play each of the other three teams that were in the Frozen Four — UMass, St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth — in the first three weekends of the season.
“Four months ago, this seemed like a really good idea. As it gets closer — you wonder a little bit,” Hastings joked. “Year-in and year-out, we as a program have tried to schedule nonconference games in a real aggressive manner. That’s for hopefully having our players being prepared at the end of the year.
“It’s worked for us before ... but when you schedule those games, you’ve got to win some of them.”
COVID-19 protocols
COVID-19 is still very much in the picture, but Lucia said all teams in the league have very high vaccination rates, and that 100% of officials are vaccinated.
Lucia also made the important distinction that league games not played due to COVID-19 will be classified as “no contests,” rather than “forfeits.”
St. Thomas makes jump
The Tommies are set to move from Division lll to Division l, and first-year coach Rico Blasi has had just five months to build a roster.
He was plenty active in the transfer portal, but said 12 players who played in Division lll last season have remained in the program.
“I thought it was important to also keep some of our Division lll players in transition,” Blasi said. “They know St. Thomas really well. They know the tradition here.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.