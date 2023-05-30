NORTH MANKATO — No. 3-seeded New Prague banged out 15 hits Tuesday to defeat defending Class AAA champion Mankato West 11-0 in a six-inning Section 2AAA elimination softball game at Caswell Park.
Six Trojans — Madison Tupy, winning pitcher Jordyn Marsh, Ava Rud, Catherine Ambroz, Morgan Collins and Lenna Britten — ripped two hits apiece as the Trojans (17-7) avenged a 9-5 loss to the Scarlets in the semifinal round.
Marsh, a junior right-hander, scattered five hits while striking out six and walking two.
"There were a couple of games where we didn't come to play and the other team got the bats going," West senior right fielder Carlee Emery said. "We were making some errors, and when you make errors, you're not going to win games. I think we were a little bit frazzled and not ready. I think we were thinking a little too much and too much of that really doesn't help you much.
"The loss to East kind of shocked us and getting run-ruled is something we're not used to. That can happen to any team, especially if you're not ready to play. They knew us and they had our pitcher today and we didn't have theirs."
New Prague scored twice in the top of the first behind a triple from lead-off hitter Mekenna Fischer and Rudd's blast over the center field fence.
The Trojans continued their onslaught in the third when six hits produced five runs. Rud's two-run double into the left-center field gap was the key hit, while Ambroz, Collins and Britten all drove in runs.
"We came out and played great," Rud said. "We got that first hit from Mekenna and that seemed to bring us a lot of energy to feed off. Knowing that we had as many hits as they did the first time we played gave us the confidence we could play with them. I struggled a little bit during the season but I've been stroking it pretty well in the sections."
West, which stranded 10 runners, got doubles off the fence by senior center fielder Madelyn Bode and freshman catcher Lydia Banse. West's other hits came from freshman second baseman Maria Hagen, sophomore left fielder Jillian Olson and senior first baseman Landry Dubeau.
"At the end of the day, it usually comes down to the team that plays better," Bode said. "They played better defense and they strung their hits together. This year, we had a pretty big target on our back and we're such a young team that maybe we didn't totally develop. ... In the year's to come we'll be stronger than ever. When you get run-ruled, it kind of takes a toll on you."
West (17-6) couldn't come up with a big hit to get back in the game and then the Trojans closed things out with a four-run, sixth-inning burst.
"We knew how good they were, and they did everything right today," West coach Don Krusemark said. "They pushed the ball all over and moved runners up while getting a solid game from their pitcher. Anytime you have a game with a ball in it, anything can happen. We had a couple of bad hops go against us but that's just the way it goes. Sometimes you get the breaks and sometimes you don't."
New Prague advances to Thursday's Section 2AAA championship game against No. 1-ranked Mankato East (21-2) at Caswell Park. New Prague would have to beat the Cougars twice to advance to the state tournament.
