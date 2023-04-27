MANKATO — Undefeated New Prague scored four times in the first inning to upend Mankato East 5-2 in a nonconference baseball game Thursday at Wolverton Field.
East (4-2) rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the second before the Trojans (7-0) put things away with a run in the fourth.
Senior right-hander Riston Wojcik allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings for the Cougars, striking out three and walking none. Senior Logan Swalve struck out two and walked one in giving up one run on one hit over two frames.
"I was getting them into two-strike counts, but they were able to get the bat on the ball and were able to string four runs together," said Wojcik, who also ripped three hits and drove in a run. "I just kept competing and was able to get some strikeouts to turn it around for me. I really started dialing in on my spots after the first inning and was able to get them to make weak contact."
Kyle Carlberg and Noah Washa laced RBI singles to spark the Trojans' early surge before Wojcik settled in to fire five scoreless innings.
East, which ended up striking out only once in the contest while registering 12 fly-ball outs, scored its two runs when senior center fielder Alex Hennis singled and senior left fielder Easton Stangl walked.
After two fly outs, junior shortstop Nic Werk and Wojcik delivered run-scoring singles.
"We lost to them in the section semifinals last year so we were confident since we've put in a lot of work," said Werk, who banged out two hits. "It was like we wanted a little revenge, but we had that one bad inning. We were able to hang in there but at the end of the day it comes down to the little things.
"Both teams played good games, it just came down to them executing a little better down the stretch. We need to take a better approach at the plate and get ready for the first pitch since that's usually the best pitch of the at-bat."
Both teams stranded seven runners on base with the Trojans collecting eight hits and East totaling seven off two New Prague pitchers. Will Seymour went the first three innings before Washa threw shutout ball over the final four innings. Eric Berg paced the Trojans with two hits.
"Riston did a nice job of adjusting after that first inning," East coach Micah Degner said. "We talked after the game about what he can do to prepare for that first inning because that actually happened when he pitched against Northfield, too. New Prague is a good team and the top of their order can hit the ball all over the place.
"I was getting kind of frustrated in the coaching box with all the balls hit in the air. We don't want to give anybody anything easy and want them to work a little bit. The biggest thing is we were out in front of the ball. They did a good job of mixing their pitches and we were lunging and making weak contact."
East plays an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday at Red Wing.
