NEW ULM — James Gillis felt like he’d be the one missing out if he graduated from New Ulm Cathedral without playing varsity football, and specifically, missed the opportunity to play the school’s legendary coach.
Two football seasons had passed while he watched from the bleachers, but after basketball season, Gillis told coach Denny Lux that he wanted to go out for the football team as a senior.
Lux figured cornerback was the right spot for Gillis, but one play during a section playoff game for Cathedral’s baseball team forced Lux to reshuffle and thrusted Gillis into a far more important role.
Sam Knowles, who started at quarterback for the Greyhounds as a freshman, felt a pop sliding into second base in May, and the result was a torn meniscus. The ensuing operation put Knowles in a brace for the summer and will leave him on the sidelines this fall, with Gillis will be under center.
“Coach and I were talking about what it meant to be a great man and a great leader, and then he asked if I’d play quarterback,” said Gillis, who was a quarterback when he was a freshman. “He didn’t want me to do it if I didn’t feel comfortable. I told him I’m willing to give everything I have for the team, and I want to be that leader.”
Gillis will lead Cathedral into the season-opener at Dawson-Boyd on Thursday.
Leadership, more than his arm and feet, are what Gillis brings to the team, according to Lux.
“He’s the point guard on the basketball team, and he’s just a natural leader,” said Lux, who enters his 25th season as head coach at Cathedral. “We’re really fortunate he came back out for football. We feel that, with the offense we’re running, he’ll do a good job.”
Added Gillis: “Last time I played I was a freshman QB, and I was looking up to the seniors when they were the leaders. Now I’m one of those guys the younger kids are looking up to. It’s an understanding that every time I’m out there, I have to lead by example.”
Lux will not call on Gillis to throw a ton this season, as the Greyhounds will continue to use the Michigan T offense, which features a heavy ground attack with a lot of different ball carriers.
“A big part of my job is to make sure the line and the running backs know what their roles are and to have the confidence to do the job 110 percent every single time,” said Gillis, who aspires to play Division II college basketball at the University of Mary.
But just because the Greyhounds don’t plan to pass much, the offense can produce points. Cathedral averaged 30.5 points per game in 2018.
Cathedral will return defensive ends Chris Knowles and Jon Zinniel and inside linebackers Will Schabert and Tony Geiger. All four are seniors.
“We expect our seniors to be starters, so we know every year, we’ll have to change those guys out,” Lux said.
Cathedral will replace its entire backfield from last season. Geiger will move from left tackle to fullback, and John Adema will also play fullback.
Juniors Luke Gieseke and Noah Wilmes, along with sophomore Eric Furth, will play halfback.
“We like to get fresh legs (in the backfield),” Guard Will Schabert said. “It gives everyone a chance to get on the field and learn something new. I think they’ll get the job done just as well as anyone else could.”
Almost every play snap will integrate a dose of deception.
That’s what worked well for the Greyhounds.
“I know that even though Sam can’t play this year, he’s still going to be helping James out as much as he can,” said Chris Knowles, Sam’s older brother. “It’s definitely tough for Sam, because football is one of his favorite sports and I know he wanted to play one more year with me.”
