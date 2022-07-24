Coley Ries remembers the tough decision she had to make while trying to climb the softball ladder in her younger years: stay in Mankato with her friends, or head to the Twin Cities in pursuit of the best competition?
She ended up playing for a club in the Twins Cities at the 12U and 14U levels, before playing for the Mankato Peppers again in high school.
“To be able to play those later years (while) still being in Mankato was really good for me,” said Ries, a Mankato native, former Minnesota State standout and the current Gustavus Adolphus softball coach. “It allowed me to also be a kid.
“I was able to be home more and be able to do those things you want to do those last couple years before college.”
Local kids will now have a better opportunity to pursue their softball dreams while also having some normalcy, due to a new collaboration between the Peppers and 24/7 Ball Sports.
The organizations are partnering to form additional 16U and 18U softball teams that will use the Peppers’ name, starting in 2023. The new “Peppers National” teams will give kids who want to play college softball a chance to play at an extremely high level without quite as much travel.
“We wanted to create something in southern Minnesota — a pathway for these communities, where you can still play your local organization tee ball, all the way through 16U or 18U if you want,” said Matt Mangulis, 24/7 Ball Sports founder.
Added Ries: “We were having to drive to the cities five out of the seven days of the week. I love softball with the best of them, but I didn’t want it to be literally my whole life.”
Given Ries’ experience, agreeing to be an instructor for the new teams was a no-brainer. Ries will be joined by University of Missouri standout Megan Christopher, who will also work as a part-time instructor.
The teams won’t be coached by a traditional full-time coaching staff. In the summer during tournament season, there will be a rotating cast of coaches who manage the teams, which will include both Ries and Christopher.
“The kids get introduced to more high-level softball minds, and not just one coach,” Mangulis said of the concept. “It works for coaches that way, because they don’t have to commit to every weekend all summer.”
In the winter, both Ries and Christopher will hold clinics for the teams at Mangulis’ 24/7 indoor softball facility at Mankato. Ries will be working with pitchers, while Christopher coaches infielders and catchers.
Mangulis said the teams will ease into a difficult tournament schedule, but the goal is to eventually be at the biggest events around the country.
That exposure and competition should be great for the local players hoping to reach the next level.
“It really gets you to see where you’re at. ‘Where do I fit, Who can I compete with?’ I think they’ll be surprised,” Mangulis said. “A lot of our local kids can compete at the highest levels.”
