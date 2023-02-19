New Ulm is the top seed for the Section 3A boys hockey tournament, it was announced Sunday.
New Ulm (21-3-1) and Luverne (18-6-1) are seeded first and second, respectively, and will get a bye in the opening round.
Mankato East/Loyola (10-15-0) is the third seed and will host Minnesota River (12-13-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Mankato West (7-15-3) is the No. 4 seed and will host Marshall (11-13-1) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
On Tuesday, Worthington (3-19-0) plays at Fairmont (7-18-0), and the winner meets New Ulm on Thursday. Redwood Valley (0-21-0) plays at Windom Area (10-14-0) on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to face Luverne.
The section semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus, with the championship game March 1 at Gustavus Adolphus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.