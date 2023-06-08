NORTH MANKATO — It was a good start for the New Ulm Cathedral softball team.
The unseeded Greyhounds had a 1-0 lead over No. 3 Moose Lake/Willow River going into the middle innings and the path to victory was clear.
Things went wrong in the bottom of the fourth, as MLWR scored five times in the inning en route to a 7-2 win over the Greyhounds in the Class A quarterfinals Thursday at Caswell Park.
“We started strong but just couldn’t put together the complete game that we knew we were going to have to against that team,” Cathedral coach Jamie Kuehn said.
Cathedral struggled to generate offense against Rebels’ pitcher Alexis Hoffman. Hoffman went the distance, allowing just one earned run on three hits with one walk. The Greyhounds put the ball in play a lot, as Hoffman only struck out four, but the contact wasn’t translating to hits.
“She changed speeds well and she mixed in a changeup,” Kuehn said. “She kept us guessing for the entire game.”
Megan Haala went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Greyhounds, while Lily Brennan added a walk and a run scored.
Haala went the distance in the circle, allowing just three earned runs.
Cathedral beat Menahga 10-0 in a consolation game later Thursday. The Greyhounds play the winner of Randolph and Bethlehem Academy for the consolation title at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
For the Greyhounds, it’s already been a special season. They toped Tomahawk Conference rival Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s twice in the section final to reach the state tournament, after losing to the Knights three times earlier in the season.
“At the end of the day, we made it to state,” Kuehn said. “Only eight teams in Class A can say that.”
