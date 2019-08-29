NEW ULM — Change the culture.
That can be an overused phrase and often dismissed as just another cliché that a new coach will use as a promise to the fans of a football program.
But his vision, passion and the steps he’s taken already shows that Eric Kauffmann means it when he talks about improving the team’s attitude and public’s perception of the New Ulm football program.
“When I was offered the position, I knew they weren’t winning here and that the numbers were down,” Kauffmann said. “I’m hoping we can change that.”
Last season’s 0-9 record is something that Kauffmann wants to change, but his immediate focus, from the day he signed on to take the job, has been to grow the roster.
Kauffmann said it came as a shock to see between 40 and 50 kids out for football, grades 9-12.
“There are some great teams in our section and in order to compete, we have to improve our numbers and get some more kids out,” said Kauffmann, who will also teach physical education at the high school.
“In a AAAA school, only getting 40-50 kids out for football, it makes it tough. A lot of kids are going to play two ways, and they’ll be tired.”
Kauffmann said he’s challenged his players to recruit their friends and classmates, and he’s made a few phone calls to parents of prospective players.
He had most recently served as athletics director and football coach at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg. He also coached football at Pillager after he spent eight seasons as an assistant under Denny Lux to help New Ulm Cathedral qualify for the Class A Prep Bowl in 2006.
In order to see his team have success and the roster to grow, Kauffmann, who has introduced himself and shared philosophies with many of the coaches at the high school, believes the football program must operate cohesively with other programs in the athletic department.
“I don’t get mad at a kid because he only wants to play one sport, but I will tell him, ‘if you’re a multi-sport athlete, you will be in better shape and it will make you a better player,’” said Kauffmann, who played baseball and wrestled and has coached both in 24 years. “I want (the other coaches) to know I’m available and I’m with them. (Coaches) all need to be together, unified and supporting each other.”
Kauffmann’s upbeat and high-intensity personality might attract more athletes.
“We need to get our buddies out there to play, even if they’re not going to have a starting role Game 1,” quarterback Nolan Drill said. “Just try to get as many people out as possible, because it would sure help us at practice and getting better.”
The new coach has teamed with strength and conditioning coach Derek Lieser to reorganize the weight room, and Brandon Beranek, who just finished his college career as a linebacker at St. John’s, joins the coaching staff as an assistant.
Drill likes what he sees, so far.
“I like (Kauffmann’s) attitude toward the game,” said Drill, who will move from linebacker to safety. “He’s fun. It’s been a fun year, so far, even though we’re only five days in.
“It’s a different mentality this year, and I like that he has us in the weight room more.”
New Ulm ran a spread offense the past couple seasons, and it had some success. That style doesn’t translate to Drill’s skillset, but he likes what the new playbook has to offer.
“There’s a lot more running the ball, and I like that,” said Drill, a baseball player in the spring. “I have a good arm throwing the ball, but I’m more effective lowering my shoulder and running it.
“We also have more size in the backfield this year, so running between the tackles is going to help us.”
Teagan Kamm and Cole Ranweiler will be featured players on offense out of the backfield. Kamm and Ranweiler also play safety and linebacker, respectively, on defense.
“We’re trying to be more positive on the field and not get down on someone who does something bad,” said guard/defensive tackle Russ Hellendrung. “The goal is to get better and hopefully win some games have a better overall attitude toward football.”
