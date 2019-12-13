MANKATO — Nick Wieben scored four goals and assisted on another as the New Ulm Steel defeated the Breezy Point North Stars 13-2 in an NA3HL junior hockey game at All Seasons Arena on Friday.
Mason Enright also had a hat trick for the Steel, which was playing in Mankato for the first time. Stanislav Danaev had a goal and five assists, and Michael Savelkoul had a goal and three assists.
Davis Smidt, Tommy Broten, Kadyn Fennell and Jacob Halvorson had the other goals.
The Steel scored six goals in the first period. For the game, they outshot the North Stars 59-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.