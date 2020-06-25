When New Ulm and Springfield were awarded the 2020 state amateur baseball tournament in 2016, the people involved knew it would be a difficult undertaking.
It’s an event that requires a lot of planning, coordination, money and a general passion for the game.
At least in a normal year.
In a year where the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the world, it gets harder. However, that passion for baseball is still alive in New Ulm, and for now, it appears fans will get what they’re hoping for.
After voting to not go forward with the tournament early last week, the New Ulm Baseball Association state tournament board reversed course Saturday and will host the event.
“It’s important to New Ulm to host this. Put our face back on the map a little bit more,” New Ulm Brewers manager and tournament chair Al Flor said. “I just hope that everybody who is a baseball fan in New Ulm can come out and watch the games safely.”
While there’s no 100% guarantee of safety while having games, the tournament board, in conjunction with the Minnesota Baseball Association, will do everything possible to provide a safe experience.
As fans, players, stadium staff or anyone else arrive at Johnson or Miller Park, they will receive a temperature check. The stadiums will be cleared after each game so that seating areas can be disinfected. There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout each park.
It’s also important to note that while both stadiums can hold well over 1,000 fans, Minnesota Department of Health guidelines currently restrict outdoor gatherings to 250 people or less. Whatever that number is by late August, it will be followed.
“We’re going to take every precaution we possibly can to protect our fans and our community,” Flor said.
The tournament generally brings 64 teams to its host community over three weekends at the end of August, and that is still the plan as of now. However, the event generally draws in the range of 15,000-20,000 people over the three weekends, and that won’t be the case in 2020 because of COVID-19, even if that limit of 250 were to rise.
That puts Flor and the rest of New Ulm in a difficult position, because there’s no way the financial gain will be what they’d originally hoped.
Johnson Park has a completely renovated grandstand and a new observation deck down the right-field line. On top of that, there’s a new concession stand and renovated bathrooms.
Miller Park now has a shade structure over the grandstand, along with a new net backstop to improve fan viewing.
Over the last four years, Flor estimates the total cost of the various renovations to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 million.
Add in the fact that many sponsors aren’t able to continue their support because of the pandemic, and it becomes an even tougher situation.
“Our profits will definitely be diminished,” Flor said. “We’re just trying not to lose money. We’re trying to help heal the baseball community.”
Even though the tournament won’t be the money-maker it normally is, it will still be baseball.
And for a proud baseball town with two freshly renovated ballparks, being the epicenter of the baseball community will make that pill a lot easier to swallow.
“Our parks are ready. We want people to come see them,” Flor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.