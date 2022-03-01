Conventional wisdom said the seventh-seeded New Ulm girls basketball team didn’t have much of a chance against second-seeded Mankato West in their playoff game Tuesday.
By a little after 8 p.m., that had all changed. The Eagles used an excellent mixture of defense, rebounding and both an inside and outside attack to upset West 78-73 in the Section 2AAA game at the West gym.
“You have to give New Ulm credit, they played a great game tonight,” West coach Julia Battern said. “Offensively we scored 73 points so that’s not too bad. We just couldn’t get a stop or a rebound when we needed to in the second half.”
Both teams started cold, missing some makeable shots until New Ulm’s Madeline Becker drove inside for a layup at the 15:55 mark of the first half. That would prove to be the Eagles’ last lead until less than two minutes left in the session.
West built a seven-point lead soon after as Lani Schoper hit a couple of 3-pointers, Olivia Downs added another and Schoper converted a steal into a lay-in for an 11-4 lead.
New Ulm earned its second lead at 29-28 with 1:52 to play in the half. Morgan Hulke then canned a 3-pointer from the left side with 55 seconds remaining, giving her team a 32-30 lead at intermission.
“We had nothing to lose tonight,” New Ulm’s Kirsten Dennis said. “We knew we just had to stay loose and play our game in the second half. Fortunately, we were able to do that.”
New Ulm was able to shut Schoper down in the second half, limiting her to a layup and three free throws. Eagles’ coach Julie Rogers said they tried some different things on Schoper early and finally found success in the second frame.
“We went through almost everybody trying to find a way to stop her, and it wasn’t until we put (Daviney) Dreckman on her that we were able to slow her down. That helped a lot as we were trying to build a lead.”
Schoper may have been slowed, but teammate Teresa Kiewiet picked up the slack. The 5-foot-10, junior guard literally kept the Scarlets in the game in the second half, finishing with 39 points to lead all scorers.
“(Kiewiet) has had some big games for us before and she certainly did again tonight,” Battern said. “ She kept us in it.”
With the game tied at 46 with just under 13 minutes to play, New Ulm started raining 3s.
Dennis hit one from the left side and Hulke added two more as New Ulm built a 54-48 advantage. Hulke and Brooklyn Lewis converted two more 3s a short time later and New Ulm had a 67-56 lead with 5:24 to play.
The closest West could get was six points down the stretch until the final score.
Hulke led the Eagles with 21 points. Dreckman, Dennis and Lewis finished with 14 apiece. Dreckman also had a team-high 10 rebounds.
After Kiewiet’s 39 points for West (17-8), Schoper came in with 19 points and seven rebounds. Annika Younge had a team-high 12 rebounds.
“This is the way we have to win games,” coach Rogers said. “We’re not going to out-size anybody so we have to do what works for us.”
New Ulm (13-13) will be back in Section 2AAA action on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.