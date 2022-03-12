MANKATO — After losing by 30 points in the playoffs a year ago, the New Ulm boys basketball team was eager to get another shot at Mankato West in the Section 2AAA semifinals Saturday night.
The Eagles made the most of the opportunity, taking West out of its offense in the second half to pull out an 85-78 victory. The win propels New Ulm (22-6) into the section finals against Mankato East on Thursday night.
“We had a game plan, and we stuck to it,” said New Ulm’s Charlie Osborne, who led his team with 24 points. “We just wanted to stay locked in defensively and keep pushing the ball on offense.”
Saturday’s game was up-tempo from the start as most of the opening half featured a four-point game either way. West went on a 9-0 run with about 8:40 left as Aidan Corbett knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner and hit a fast-break layup. Mekhi Collins added an inside bucket and Louis Magers converted a turnaround jumper inside the paint.
The surge gave West a 31-26 lead but New Ulm came right back to take a 37-33 lead on Osborne’s 3-pointer from the left side. The Scarlets finally slowed things down for the last two minutes of the half, which ended in a 39-39 tie.
The Scarlets offense struggled after halftime until making a run near the end. New Ulm had a 13-6 spree at one point, hitting 10 of 12 free throws, getting a free-throw line jumper from Colton Benson and an offensive putback by Zander Fischer.
A backdoor bucket by Osborne and a fast-break layup by Benson left the Eagles holding a 62-52 lead with 7:33 to play. New Ulm increased its lead to 15 points with just under four minutes to go before West made a final run.
“We really don’t have a zone press, but we put one on and it got us back in it,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said.
The Scarlets scored nine straight points even after Magers fouled out with more than six minutes to play.
“We got it down to a one-point game and had some chances but just couldn’t convert,” Drexler said. “New Ulm just kept plugging away with their offense and then they hit their free throws down the stretch.”
West’s Corbett had a similar take: “We had some wasted possessions in the second half. That hurt us and New Ulm just played steady. They got a lot of key rebounds, too.”
Osborne fouled out for the Eagles in the final minute, but Fischer picked up the slack with an inside basket and netted 3 of 3 free throws.
“I wasn’t nervous, I stayed calm,” Fischer said. “We knew if we stayed locked in, we could win it.”
Benson finished with 20 points for the winners and James Osborne scored 16. Corbett was the game’s top scorer with 25 points. Collins finished with 19 and Magers added 18.
West finishes at 20-8.
