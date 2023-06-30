Colton Benson was planning to visit colleges this summer and wait to see what scholarship offers might come up as he enters his senior season at New Ulm.
But after talking it over with his family, he decided “why wait?”
“I knew right away that Minnesota State is where I wanted to be,” Benson said.
This week, Benson, a 6-foot-5 wing, announced that he was making a verbal commitment to attend Minnesota State and play basketball. Benson joins Mankato East’s Carson Schweim as early commitments to Minnesota State, and they can sign letters of intent in November.
“You feel like a huge weight has been lifted off of your chest,” Benson said. “You just take a big, deep breath. This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”
Benson averaged 28.6 points last season, which ranks fifth in Minnesota, with at least 18 points, and one 3-pointer, in every game. He shot 47% from the field, including 42.6% from 3-point range with 4.4 3-pointers made per game.
He set the program record by scoring 41 points in a game against Blue Earth Area, and he twice scored 39 points.
Benson made 10 3-pointers and scored 40 points in the third-place game of the Bethany Lutheran holiday tournament in December, only the second player in the 24-year history of the tournament to score 40 or more points. He made nine straight 3-pointers in a game against Waseca.
He also averaged 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season. He’s scored 1,409 points in his career, which ranks second in program history.
“Colton is a special player, and I am blessed to be his coach,” New Ulm coach Matt Dennis said in an email.
Benson said he’s attended several Minnesota State games and likes the way the Mavericks play.
“They play fast, and there’s a lot of shooting,” he said. “That’s the way I like to play. I think it’s a great fit.”
Benson, who plays with the Minnesota Rise club in the summer, said he needs to get stronger and quicker in order to play at the next level.
“The jump from high school to college is huge,” Benson said. “It’s 18-year-old kids playing against grown men.”
Benson said he visited Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth, and though he liked both campuses and programs, he was locked into Minnesota State from the start.
“I weighed all the options, and I think Minnesota State has the best facilities and is the best education-wise for me,” Benson said. “And it’s close to home.”
