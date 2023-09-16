Facilities improvements are more important than ever in the current landscape of college athletics.
Minnesota State has now been working toward a massive upgrade to Taylor Center for over a year, and it’ll be unveiled Saturday afternoon.
The Krabbenhoft Family Videoboard will be operational inside Bresnan Arena when the MSU volleyball team takes on Winona State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and there’s not a lot of projects you can point to that are completed on time, on schedule, on budget. This is one of them,” MSU director of athletics Kevin Buisman said. “It will be set to go on Saturday ... we’re really excited about it.”
Along with the $795,000 Daktronics center-hung, four-sided scoreboard, the upgrade also includes a $253,000 Bose ArenaMatch loudspeaker system, which replaces the arena’s old sound system.
A $400,000 lead gift from 1983 MSU graduate Kelby Krabbenhoft was key to getting the project off the ground and completed on time.
The total cost of the project was $1.25 million, with installation occurring over a 10-week period this summer.
“We just are very appreciative for Kelby’s generosity in providing that lead gift,” Buisman said. “That provides momentum that inspired some other investment by the university to make the project happen.”
Student-athletes want to play in the best arenas, and Buisman feels the project puts Bresnan Arena at the top of the NSIC in video and sound for indoor facilities.
It’s hard to measure the direct impact, but the upgrade certainly can’t hurt getting more talent on campus.
“This is an era when student-athletes, especially in the recruitment process, are paying attention to the bells and whistles. They’re on a lot of campuses and see a lot of things,” Buisman said. “They kind of keep score.”
The project should also improve the fan experience.
Instant replay, updated game statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages can all be displayed on the board. With all four sides measuring eight feet high by about 15 feet wide, it should be easy to see for almost everyone.
“As we look at the fan experience, we realize that we’re no longer sort of in the athletics and sports business, we’re in the entertainment business,” Buisman said. “The expectation is that there’s no dead air. That from the minute they walk in the door, they’re entertained. ... This is going to be a game-changer in terms of the entertainment value that we can add.”
Getting the project completed is an accomplishment, but the hope is to continue improving Taylor Center.
Upgrades to the Johnson Alumni Room, premium seating options and a family fun zone concept are other projects that could be on the horizon.
Buisman said that improved concession offerings will roll out for the basketball season, and the possibility of beer and wine service in the arena is also being explored.
“We can’t just say ‘well, we stuck $1.25 million into a new videoboard and sound system and that’s going to stand on its own.’ We’re not going to rest on that improvement,” Buisman said. “We’re looking to use this more as a starting point than an end point.”
