The Minnesota State men’s hockey coaches and David Silye had no relationship as of late June.
MSU hadn’t recruited him in the past, and a new season was only three months away. Silye was planning to return to Clarkson for his sophomore season, while the Mavericks were set to chase another postseason run with an already deep roster.
Then, transfer-portal era college hockey happened. Clarkson brought some players in, so Silye decided to put his name in the portal late in the offseason to see what was out there.
Turns out that was a great decision for him and the Mavericks.
“The transfer portal was crazy. ... I was initially planning to return to Clarkson, and things kind of didn’t work out,” said Silye, who entered the portal in late June. “MSU was one of the first schools (I) talked to. Had a good conversation with (MSU coach Mike Hastings), and the rest just kind of took care of itself.”
Hastings and MSU associate head coach Todd Knott were happy with the roster they had, but there was a spot, and they were looking for certain characteristics.
Silye, a center, was a right-handed shot and had extensive experience killing penalties.
MSU’s forward group was heavy on left-handed shooters, and Jake Jaremko and Jared Spooner, two key penalty killers last season, were gone.
Knott pointed to the rise of InStat, a recruiting service that makes every shift of a player’s junior or college career available on film.
When Silye entered the portal, Knott said he and Hastings spent a lot of time watching Silye’s film on the service and really liked what they saw.
“I just think he’s a real honest centerman — both ways. If you look back to junior hockey, he was special teams — power play, penalty kill,” said Knott, MSU’s recruiting coordinator. “I’m always a believer that if you play center, you can play on the wall ... there were a lot of holes that he filled.”
The fit seemed good on paper, but could a player with only 17 games of college experience come into a program like MSU late in the offseason and make an impact in Year 1?
Through four games against two of the best teams in the country, not only has Silye secured a spot on the right side of the tough MSU lineup bubble — he’s thrived in MSU’s ultra-competitive practice environment.
“You can feel it,” Silye said of the lineup bubble. “I’ve been on teams before where guys get comfortable in their spots, and it just hurts the team. ... Here, we’ve got a great culture. Guys that can play anywhere in the lineup pushing each other to get better.”
Hastings said Silye made an impression after showing up in great shape, and that he quickly fit in with the group.
He’s played as MSU’s third-line center in each game, already recording two assists. With each game, he just keeps earning more trust and respect from his teammates and coaches.
In his MSU debut against UMass, the team’s leadership group gave Silye the “hard hat” award that goes to a player that did everything they could to help MSU on a given night.
Knott said Silye dove to block a key shot late in that game while MSU was killing a penalty, a move that fired up the bench.
In MSU’s 1-0 win over the Huskies on Friday night, it was Silye who got the nod to take a key defensive-zone face-off in the closing seconds.
“He wanted to (take it),” Hastings said. “It’s on his off side and he did a great job. When you put yourself out there, there’s some risk involved, and you like when a guy steps up and delivers the way that he did.”
Knott, who runs the MSU penalty kill, saw the hockey sense and buy-in that he looks for in killers while watching Silye’s old film, and Hastings expressed that there would be an opportunity to contribute in that role when the two spoke over the summer.
Thus far, Silye has been a constant on the MSU penalty kill that’s 15 for 16 this season.
“Our job, I think, as coaches is to give guys opportunities and then it’s up to them to take advantage of it,” Hastings said. “Every opportunity we’ve given him, which he’s earned, he’s taken advantage of.”
The Mavericks (3-1) play Providence in the Ice Breaker tournament at 4 p.m. Friday at Minnesota-Duluth. The game can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
