The Minnesota State football team is known for its run-first offense, but the ground game doesn’t work as well if the football doesn’t travel by air on occasion.
“Our receivers all have speed,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “They have the ability to take the top off the coverage. We need to stretch the field to keep the defense from moving up.”
For the last four seasons, Shane Zylstra and Justin Arnold have caught just about everything thrown their way as the Mavericks’ passing game has become more dangerous. But with both gone, a new group of receivers needs to fill in for two of the most prolific receivers in team history.
In the last four seasons, Zylstra accumulated 227 receptions for 4,297 yards and 54 touchdowns, all of which are program records. His 81 receptions for 1,676 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019 set single-season records.
Arnold had 145 receptions for his career, which ranks ninth at Minnesota State, totaling 2,014 yards, which is also ninth best in program history. He had 12 touchdowns receiving and added three rushing touchdowns in 2019.
“It’s been kind of weird out there without those two around,” junior receiver Jalen Sample said. “They had been here since the day I stepped on campus. Now, we have guys who are trying to fill those leadership roles, but it’s not easy.
“I’ve learned a lot from those two, not just about being a receiver but doing the right things off the field. We had a friendship and brotherhood with those guys.”
Sample, a 6-foot-6 junior, played in all 29 games in 2018 and 2019, emerging as a third receiving threat as a sophomore with 13 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Parker Gloudemans also made some big catches in 2019, finishing with 16 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown. Senior Nyles Williams, who missed the 2018 season with an injury, played in 12 games in 2019, making eight receptions, but he had three catches in the national championship game.
“These guys have some big shoes to fill,” Hoffner said. “We have guys we’re comfortable with, and they have been very productive. We expect big things.”
Hoffner said that the receiver group will likely include Deyon Campbell, a transfer from South Dakota State; True Thompson a transfer from Minnesota who is the son of Gophers’ legend Darrell Thompson; and D.J. Barber, a redshirt freshman from Eastview.
“I’m excited to see what some of these guys can do,” Sample said. “These guys didn’t have many opportunities in the past so we’ll see them grow. We expect to make big plays in the pass game and the run game.”
In 2017, the Mavericks averaged only 13.8 yards per catch and 177.7 yards passing per game, but that rose to 16.2 and 222.1 in 2018. In 2019, the Mavericks averaged 234.7 yards passing per game, with 16.3 yards per catch.
Sample said he doesn’t think expectations will change, and a productive passing game is important as the Mavericks try to return to the national championship game. The season begins Sept. 2 against Northern State at Blakeslee Stadium.
“This is something I really missed,” Sample said. “I’ve been looking forward to this since that last game in 2019. It’s coming up fast.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.