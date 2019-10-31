Nicollet falls in section final
WACONIA — Renville County West defeated Nicollet 28-14 in the championship game of the Section 2 nine-man football playoffs on Thursday night.
The Jaguars will be going to state for the first time in school history.
The Raiders got on the board first, taking a 6-0 lead when Jon Mans tossed a touchdown pass to Riley Hulke. The two-point conversion failed.
Renville County West led 8-6 at halftime an went up 15-6 on an interception return for a touchdown with 4:57 left in the third quarter.
Mans scored on a 1-yard run and ran in the ensuing conversion to make it 15-14 with 2 seconds left in the third. But the Jaguars tacked on two more scores after that.
Nicollet finishes the season 9-2.
