NORTH MANKATO — Nicollet was leading 1-0 through five innings Thursday, seemingly in control, but the margin was still a bit nerve-racking.
But in the sixth, the top-seeded Raiders scored four runs, including a two-run homer by Hayley Selby, to secure a 5-0 victory over New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A championship game at Caswell Park.
“We were struggling with our hitting, but hitting is contagious and I knew if we got started, everyone would hit,” Selby said. “It was great to get a few runs so Marah (Hulke) could get those last three outs.”
The Raiders scored two more runs in the inning, with an RBI single from Olivia Whitmore and an RBI double from Morgan Arndt.
Leah Bode had two hits, and Hulke scored two runs for Nicollet.
“We know we have good hitters, but it seemed like we were just hitting under the ball,” Nicollet coach Brianne Eldred said. “Once we started getting the top or the middle of the ball, we were able to get some hits.”
Hulke was able to finish the complete game for Nicollet’s first trip to the state tournament since 1982.
Hulke gave up seven hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
Last season, Nicollet was also the top seed and unbeaten team in the finals, but the Raiders lost twice to Springfield.
“This is really awesome,” Nicollet coach Brianne Eldred said.
“We didn’t want to let that happen again, and the girls really fought for it. They’ve worked really hard all season, and they’ve really picked up the mental piece of this.”
Nicollet (21-2) will play in the Class A quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Caswell Park.
“Last year, we were a young team, and we hadn’t played in many big games,” Selby said. “I think last year helped us to prepare for this year.”
