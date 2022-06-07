When Brianne Eldred was teaching sixth grade at Nicollet, she saw the current group of seniors come through, and she noticed the strength and athleticism of these girls.
“That’s the beauty of a K-12 school,” she said. “You get to see them develop over time. There were a lot of girls who played three sports, and I like that because it shows their versatility.”
The group of seven players are now seniors, some of whom have played varsity softball for five or six seasons, and the pay off for their hard work is a state tournament.
“When we were in sixth grade, we got moved up to junior high because of low numbers,” senior pitcher/shortstop Marah Hulke said. “We went 18-0 against seventh-graders. I think then we thought when we got to be seniors, we had a shot to go to state.”
Top-seeded Nicollet (21-2) opens the quarterfinal round of the Class A tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday against Menahga at Caswell Park. Win or lose, the Raiders will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday.
It’s the first state-tournament appearance for the Nicollet softball program since 1982.
“These girls are very goal-oriented,” Eldred said. “When they set a goal, they do anything they can to meet that goal.”
Hulke and Hayley Selby have split the pitching duties this season. Hulke is 11-1 with a .66 earned-run average, striking out 143 batters with only five walks in 74 2/3 innings.
Selby is 9-1 with a 1.04 ERA. She has struck out 73 batters and walked 23 in 56 innings.
“Our pitchers have a lot of experience so we talk about hitting for our pitchers so they feel more comfortable,” Eldred said. “Our hitting is usually something we don’t have to worry much about, but we know there’s going to be girls that hit us (at the state tournament). Our defense has to be strong.”
Hulke is also the top batter, with a .588 average and .631 on-base percentage. She also leads the team with 40 hits, five home runs and 29 RBIs.
Selby is batting .391 with two home runs and 28 RBIs. She had a key two-run homer in the section championship game.
Leah Bode is batting .459 with 21 RBIs, Morgan Arndt is batting .457 with 26 RBIs, Samantha Kettner is batting .431 with four home runs, and Brooklyn Bode is batting .417.
Last season, the Raiders got close to a state-tournament appearance, losing twice to Springfield in the section championship. So Eldred put together a tougher schedule, including a game against Springfield, to get her team ready for a state-tournament run.
“As sophomores, we thought we’d get more experience, but that season was cancelled by COVID,” Hulke said. “As juniors, we thought we could make it happen, but right after those losses (to Springfield), we talked about how we weren’t going to let that happen again. That really motivated us.”
Hulke and Eldred have both talked about how the team has improved its mental approach. Hulke said the players used to get down when they fell behind, but a more consistent approach has allowed them to overcome any adversity.
But the section tournament, and graduation, is over, leaving just one more goal to reach at the state tournament.
“(Last week) was emotional and exhausting,” Eldred said. “But I think once we get up to Caswell (on Thursday), the girls will be excited and ready to go. It’s going to be fun to see how it goes.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.