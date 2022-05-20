NORTH MANKATO — The first two times that Nicollet faced Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in softball, the Knights won, taking a 3-2 victory on April 26 and a 6-0 decision on May 12.
This time, Nicollet coach Brianne Eldred decided it was time for a change.
"We were in attack mode today, and that made all the difference," she said. "We started going after the first strike. This really helps our girls' confidence because some of them have been struggling lately."
Nicollet (17-2) overcome an early 1-0 deficit to defeat LCWM 11-2 in the feature game of the annual Valley Conference Showcase at Caswell Park on Friday.
LCWM (16-3) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning
However, the Raiders came back five runs in the fourth inning, including Sam Kettner's two-run homer and Morgan Arndt's RBI double.
Samantha Harmdiercks' RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth cut the lead to 6-2, but in the fifth, Josi Hansen and Arndt each had an RBI single to stretch the lead.
Kettner had an RBI single in the sixth to make it 11-2. Hayley Selby pitched a complete game.
"The last game, we struck out 12 times, and the game before that, we struck out 11 times," Eldred said. "We did a better job of putting the bat on the ball."
"This was a really good way to end the regular season," Eldred said. "Win or lose, we need to play some teams that are going to hit the ball at us. If we want to go deep in the playoffs, we need to play good defense."
Nicollet is the No. 1 seed in the Section 2A playoffs, while LCWM is No. 3 in Section 2AA.
Cleveland 14, Martin County West 0, 4 innings: Harley Connnor hit a two-run homer as the Clippers prevailed at the Showcase.
Ashley Connor, Grayce Kortuem, Sophie Shouler, Emily Kern and Emma Sweere all had two hits.
Cleveland (10-10) hosts Madelia in the opening game of the Section 2A playoffs Monday.
St. Clair/Loyola 7, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 3: Irie Hansen had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs as the Spartans won their Showcase game at Caswell Park.
Winning pitcher Caroline Schimek had 11 strikeouts. Peyton Zabel had a hit and scored twice.
Madelia 8, Triton 1: Abby Jacobs had two hits and three RBIs as Madelia won the Showcase game against Triton, which was invited to play because of the odd number of teams in the Valley.
Corban Tatro had two RBIs, and Emma Coil, Malia Schwanke and Ashlynn Sweet each had two hits.
Tatro was the winning pitcher after allowing three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Madelia (7-13) opens the Section 2A playoffs Monday at Cleveland.
All-conference
LCWM's Avery Voges and Ella Voges both received first-team honors, as did Nicollet's Marah Hulke and Hayley Selby.
Cleveland also had two first-team selections in Emily Kern and Emma Sweere.
Other first-team selections were Madelia's Abby Jacobs, Martin Couty West's Thea Anderson and St. Clair/Loyola's Caroline Schimek.
The second-team selections were LCWM's Ava Snow and Gillian Hanson, Nicollet's Olivia Whitmore and Sam Kettner, Madelia's Emma Coil, Cleveland's Kaylee Karels, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther's Mandy Pytleski, Martin County West's Ivy Kokoruda and St. Clair/Loyola's Haily McGehee.
