NORTH MANKATO — According to the 2020 census, Nicollet's population is 1,037.
The streets must've been pretty empty Friday afternoon, because it seemed like the entire town was at Caswell Park to cheer on the softball team.
"It's got to be close to 300-400 people (here) — that is a lot of people that were in the stands cheering for us," Nicollet coach Brianne Eldred said. "This is why I love small towns. The amount of support they give you, whether you're up or down, is just impressive."
Marah Hulke played hero for a second straight day, as the top-seeded Raiders downed third-seeded Moose Lake/Willow River 3-2 in eight innings to claim the Class A softball championship. The Raiders beat Menahga 10-0 in the quarterfinals and Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian 4-1 in the semifinals Thursday.
Eldred had two long-time aces and one tough decision to make ahead of the final: start Hulke or Hayley Selby in the circle.
Hulke and Selby entered the state tournament with earned-run averages of 0.66 and 1.04, respectively, so there wasn't a wrong choice between the seniors.
After some conferencing, the decision was made to give Selby the start and to turn to Hulke at some point in relief. Both had pitched complete games in the Raiders' victories Thursday.
"These two pitchers got us here the last how many years," Eldred said. "It's only fitting that we use both."
It worked to perfection, as Selby allowed just one earned run over the game's first three innings.
Then, Hulke, who tied a state-tournament record with 20 strikeouts in the semifinals, took the ball.
She surrendered just one hit in five shutout innings to finish off the game and get the win, tallying six strikeouts in the outing.
"I wanted the big spot," Hulke said. "I wanted the ball at the end of the game."
The Raiders were down early and neither team mustered much offense.
Moose Lake/Willow River scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first after the Raiders went down in order to start the game.
Hulke hit an RBI single to get the Raiders on the board in the third, but the inning ended early when catcher Morgan Arndt was picked off third base.
Instead of getting down, Arndt played with an edge from that point on and eventually delivered the game's key hit.
With the score tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth, Arndt ripped a leadoff double deep to right field. Tori Adams executed a perfect sacrifice bunt to get Arndt to third, and Hulke scored her on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.
"It was in the zone, I just had to swing as hard as I could," Arndt said with a smile. "I was super frustrated (after the pickoff), so that definitely helped in the last inning."
Added Hulke: "We got back in the dugout after I hit her in and I said 'it's all good,' and she goes 'yeah, I kind of redeemed myself' … she didn't let it get to her."
Hulke surrendered a lead-off single in the bottom of the eighth, and the Rebels almost won the game in the ensuing at-bat.
Sandra Ribich drove a ball deep to center field, but the Raiders' Brooklyn Bode made the catch, crashing into the wall to take away what might have been a home run.
"Yesterday when we were waiting for a game … we were pretending to do that," Eldred said. "Then it happened. It was a great play."
Hulke retired the final two batters of the game on a fielder's choice and a popup to shortstop, respectively, and the celebration was on.
Nicollet hasn't been to the state softball tournament since 1982.
"To know that I went out my last game and I'm a state champ — there's no better way to do it," Hulke said. "We went out with a win."
The Raiders finish the season at 24-2.
Randolph 6, Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian 3: Carter Raymond went 2 for 4 with a run scored, as Randolph claimed third in the Class A tournament.
Raymond got the win in the circle, striking out 11 over seven innings.
Red Lake Falls 9, Wabasha-Kellogg 4: Gabby Casavan finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Red Lake Falls in the consolation championship.
Bella Amiot allowed two earned runs over seven innings to get the win.
