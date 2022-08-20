MANKATO — Hunter Nielsen had never been out of the country so when he got a chance to tour Brazil with a bunch of Division III basketball players, the Bethany Lutheran senior was a little nervous.
So he talked it over with Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball coach Pat Garvin; former women’s basketball player Hanna Geistfeld, who had previously made the same trip; and his family.
“Once I found out it was safe, I was pretty much on board,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen was one of 10 players chosen by USA Basketball for a 10-day trip to Brazil from July 10-20, joining two others from the Midwest, five from the East Coast and two from Texas.
He is the fourth Bethany player to make a similar trip, joining Geistfeld and Abby Olson from the women’s basketball team and Jada Holden of the women’s soccer team. He was contacted by a director at USA Basketball in mid-February to gauge his interest.
“Playing there really made me appreciate what we have,” Nielsen said. “One of the gyms we played in didn’t have lights. A lot of the people don’t have much money.”
One of Nielsen’s favorite tourist moments of the trip was seeing the Christ The Redeemer statue on the mountain overlooking Rio de Janiero. He also enjoyed feeding the monkeys at Sugarloaf Mountain, which is on a peninsula just outside Rio, and visiting sites from the 2016 Olympics held in Brazil.
“The people were very nice,” Nielsen said. “Everywhere we went, people were helpful and generous.”
Nielsen and his new teammates also played four games against local basketball clubs, winning all four. He said he enjoyed playing under international rules against unfamiliar opponents, confident those experiences will make him a better player for two more seasons at Bethany Lutheran, where he is majoring in legal studies.
Nielsen, a 6-foot-8 center, averaged 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds, with 56 blocked shots, including a program record 10 in one game. He moved into his room at Bethany on Friday, ready to start a new year.
“I think (the Brazil trip) is going to make me a better player,” he said. “It’s a lot more physical, and they play the international rules, which was new for us.”
After the trip, he said he’d love to play professional basketball somewhere if he gets the chance. Being picked for the team gave him a boost of confidence.
“There’s a lot of basketball out there and a lot of leagues,” Nielsen said. “My interest is there.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.