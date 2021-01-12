After more than 40 years, there will be some changes coming to the Mankato/North Mankato Youth Football League.
In a press release last week, the city of North Mankato announced that it will now oversee operations of Mankato North Mankato Youth Football, which has been run by local volunteers since 1978.
As part of the transition, MNMYF gave North Mankato a $100,000 donation, according to the press release. The transition also included inventory such as pads, helmets and jerseys.
Dennis Hood, who has been MNMYF's executive director for 20 years, said that he was considering retirement from that position, which was one of the reasons the transition came when it did.
"With the city of North Mankato taking the lead ... they have a lot of things to offer that are already in place, as far as a website, as far as registration," Hood said. "They already have some very skilled people handling it."
One of those people will be Neil Kaus, who has been hired to oversee operations of North Mankato's youth recreation programs. Kaus, the former sports and recreation director at the Mankato Family YMCA, has 30 years of experience with various local youth sports organizations, including the Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association and the Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association.
Kaus also helped run MNMYF from 2010-2013, and is excited to be involved with youth football again.
"I always wanted to have it better than I had it when I played when I was that young," said Kaus, who grew up in Mankato. "I want to try and ensure that the program stays at the level it does, and that more kids in this community and in the surrounding area can have a lot of fun playing football."
In recent years, the league has included players grades 3 through 7, which will be slightly changing. North Mankato will run grades 3 through 6, while seventh grade will be run by Mankato Area Public Schools.
Kaus said he also plans to offer flag football for students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade.
