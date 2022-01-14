MARQUETTE, MICH. — The No. 1 Minnesota State men's hockey team surrendered three goals in the second period in a 4-2 CCHA loss to Northern Michigan Friday at the Berry Events Center.
The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for the Mavericks.
Julian Napravnik got MSU on the board first with a power-play goal at 18:10 of the first period, and the Mavericks started the second with a full two-minute power play.
However, Northern went to work after getting the kill, scoring three times between 8:13 and 18:02 of the second.
The Mavericks responded with a strong third period, and Connor Gregga cut the Wildcats' lead to 3-2 at 9:07.
MSU had a great chance to tie when Josh Groll slid a back-door feed to Ryan Sandelin, but Northern goaltender Rico DiMatteo made a great save on the play.
The Wildcats secured the victory with a empty-net goal with 3.4 seconds remaining.
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-18. Dryden McKay made 14 saves.
The Mavericks (20-5, 14-3 in CCHA) finish their series with the Wildcats at 5:37 p.m. Saturday.
