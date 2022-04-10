MANKATO — After getting shut out in both ends of a doubleheader the day before, the members of the Northern State baseball team felt they had something to prove Sunday when they took the field for a nine-inning game against Minnesota State.
The Wolves wasted no time letting MSU know they intended to score some runs. Northern State leadoff batter Jack Paulson set the tone by belting a home run to right field and the Wolves added another quick run for a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Eleven hits and nine runs later, Northern State finished off an 11-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory at Bowyer Field.
"Those games (on Saturday) left a bad taste in our mouths," Northern State second baseman Isaiah Chevalier said. "We wanted to come out and get our offense going. We knew we were better than what we showed. We had to get back to playing our brand of baseball."
MSU coach Matt Magers got the message right away: "You could see from their very first at-bat that they were fired up. They hit that home run and kept hitting the ball pretty well all game."
Despite Northern State's newfound offense, MSU got back in the game with a solo run in the second, two runs in the third and three more in the fourth. Cam Kline delivered MSU's big blow in the top of the fourth, ripping a three-run homer to left to give the Mavericks a 6-2 lead.
"(Starting pitcher Seth Brewer) had thrown me a couple of off-speed pitches earlier in the at-bat so I was ready for a fastball," Kline said. "He got it out over the plate, and I was able to handle it."
Northern State answered with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before staging what proved to be the winning rally in the bottom of the seventh. After striking out the first batter, MSU reliever Jack Zigan yielded a solo shot to right field by Karsen Hesser. The Wolves then loaded the bases before Niko Perzonella drew a bases-loaded walk, and Chevalier drilled a grand slam down the right-field line.
"He had thrown me fastballs so I was expecting something off-speed," Chevalier said. "I just tried to drive it somewhere."
The slam left Northern State holding a 10-7 lead, and the Wolves held on for the win.
"It almost felt like MSU hockey (Saturday night)," Magers said. "We were in control and then, all of a sudden, we weren't."
Kline was not surprised the Wolves' offense got rolling.
"It's hard to shut out a team three times," he said. "They came out ready to roll and got some big hits."
Kline finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Nick Altermatt also had two hits for the Mavericks, while Adam Schneider knocked in a pair of runs.
Ramon Vega led the Wolves, going 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Chevalier finished 3 for 4.
Collin Denk started for MSU and pitched well, allowing four runs (two earned) through five innings. Four relievers followed, with Zigan taking the loss.
Mitchell Tolk picked up the win with four innings of one-run relief. The win improves Northern State's record to 10-13, 5-5 in the Northern Sun.
The Mavericks (20-5, 13-3) saw their nine-game winning streak snapped. They are scheduled to play a Tuesday doubleheader at Minnesota Crookston.
