MANKATO -- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's board of directors has canceled all fall competition and championships and has suspended all athletic competition through December 31.
The Northern Sun cited health and safety concerns for its coaches and athletes, as well as the difficulty is to meet requirements for testing and quarantining, to successfully complete any seasons.
On July 26, the Northern Sun announced it would delay the fall season until Sept. 1, but last week, the NCAA cancelled all fall national championships.
"The league's initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities," Northern Sun commissioner Erin Lind said in a press release. "In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow."
The Northern Sun said it will explore opportunities for the fall sports to be competed in the spring.
