MANKATO — Last weekend, Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner was pessimistic that there would be a football season, given a national trend of conferences cancelling or delaying fall sports.
But while he's still not confident the Mavericks will be playing games in a couple of months, it still remains a possibility following an announcement by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Monday afternoon.
"It's tough to make those decisions; it seems like we're delaying the inevitable," Hoffner said. "We've gone from 11 games to 10 games to eight games ... that's not a very good trend."
On Monday, the Northern Sun announced it was delaying the beginning of the fall as universities try to figure out how to open campuses and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For football and men’s and women’s cross country, the first practice will be allowed on Wednesday, Sept. 2, with the first date of competition on Saturday, Sept. 26, allowing for 24 practice days before the first competitions.
For volleyball and women's soccer, the first practice can be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, with the first competition on Friday, Oct. 2.
There also remains the possibility that fall seasons could be split between the fall and spring seasons, flexibility allowed by the NCAA last week.
The men's and women's golf seasons, which are split between fall and spring, will proceed as scheduled. There's still discussion about fall scrimmages for baseball and softball.
There are still a few hurdles to clear before fall sports will begin. The NCAA has yet to announce if there would be championships awarded for fall sports. There are several committees of top NCAA officials that are scheduled to meet in the next two weeks to monitor the health and safety landscape.
"I think there are still important cards to be played," Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. "A lot is going to happen in the next 10 days that could refine this strategy. Rather than postpone everything to the spring, we're going to let things play out."
In May, the NCAA dictated that Division II programs reduce their schedules for all fall sports as a cost-saving measure, and a couple weeks later, the Northern Sun announced that all of its programs would play conference-only schedules to meet the new NCAA maximums.
For football, that meant playing only 10 games and pushing the season back one week, starting Sept. 12 at Minnesota Duluth.
The schedule now has Minnesota State playing its first game at Minot State on Sept. 26. Buisman said it's not been decided if the first two games, at Minnesota Duluth and at home against Bemidji State on Sept. 19 will be played at some point.
Cross country, soccer and volleyball also will "postpone" any competitions before their new start dates. The volleyball team is scheduled for 15 matches, beginning Oct. 2 at Minnesota Duluth. The women's soccer team has 11 matches on the schedule starting Oct. 2 at Minnesota State Moorhead.
"I think we're still looking at the possibility of playing those games at some point," Buisman said. "The discussions are ongoing. We still have a lot of questions. The floodgates are going to open with winter sports next in line, wondering how this affects their seasons."
Nearly half of the Division II conferences have already announced some change in fall schedules, either cancelling the season or pushing it back to the spring.
The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which has most of its universities in Missouri and Kansas, announced last week it would delay its fall seasons, with practice beginning on Aug. 31 and games starting Sept. 28.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, which has most of its programs in Colorado, announced Monday it will delay fall practices to Aug. 24 and competitions to Sept. 18.
"So many conferences have made the decision to move forward, either cancelling the season or playing a hybrid schedule," Hoffner said. "MSU and the NSIC were in a tough position. It's very confusing, and there's so many moving parts, it's hard to know what to expect. This gives the student-athlete some hope, which is important."
Students can move their belongings to campus, but not stay, beginning Aug. 8. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 24.
