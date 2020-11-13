MANKATO -- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has released schedules for winter sports, which will begin in January.
The men's and women's basketball teams will play an eight-week, 16-game schedule, beginning Jan. 2. Teams will play just one opponent each week, with back-to-back games at the same site.
The season will begin with a nonconference game against a team from the other division of the Northern Sun, then the following 14 games, with two against each program in the division, will count toward a North and South champion.
The top four teams from each division will advance to the conference tournament, which will be held Feb. 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Minnesota State's men's and women's teams will open the season at home against Bemidji State on Jan. 2-3. Other home weekends will be played against Wayne State (Jan. 15-16), Sioux Falls (Jan. 29-30) and Upper Iowa (Feb. 12-13).
The wrestling schedule will feature six duals, starting the second week of January and ending the second week of February. Teams will compete against six of the nine conference opponents, and a regular-season champion will be determined by win percentage.
Minnesota State will open the season Jan. 7 at Minot State, with home duals against Augustan (Jan. 14), Mary (Feb. 4) and Wisconsin-Parkside (Feb. 11).
The Super Region 5 tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
For men's and women's indoor track & field and women's swimming & diving that do not operate under a conference schedule, programs will continue to develop their schedules and begin competition in January.
