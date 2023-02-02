Northfield forged into a tie for the Big Nine Conference boys basketball lead by slipping past Mankato East 85-84 Thursday night at the East gym.
East, which led 36-23 when junior wing Carson Schweim nailed a medium-range banker with 4:16 left in the first half, struggled out of the gate in the second half and the Raiders (12-5 overall, 10-3 in Big Nine) responded with a 15-4 surge that produced a 48-43 advantage on senior forward Soren Richardson’s short banker. Richardson ended up with 28 points, including his 1,000th career point.
“They’re a hard match-up for us,” East coach Joe Madson said. “They’re very physical and they know their spots to get to. They all know their roles very well and find each other. I thought we really battled and we’re competitive. You get to switching and all off a sudden we’ve got smaller guys guarding some bigger kids who know how to score in the blocks. They hurt us with that and we’re just going to have to get better against that.
“We played better tonight than we did against them Monday. We sort of gave them that game, but tonight they earned it. We shot it well at times, but we didn’t get to the hoop or shoot foul shots very well. They were terrific from the foul line and we weren’t. We’ve had good teams before that have had some lulls, but I felt we played hard. We just ran into a good team who executed well and made a few more plays.”
East, which dropped an 82-72 decision to the Raiders three days ago, received three-point plays from sophomore guard Brogan Madson and junior guard Dwayne Bryant before sophomore forward Ganden Gosch’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer tied things at 52 with 12:35 to go. Gosch led the Cougars (13-4, 10-3) with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists while Schweim totaled 19 points, five rebounds and two assists.
“We seemed to get lost when we were switching on defense,” Gosch said. “We were a lot more aggressive offensively and shot a lot more threes. I tried to play smarter in the second half and stay away from fouling. They’ve got some players who can shoot. We could have come back at the end but we stopped playing. ... We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to continue to be confident.”
East, which connected on 33 of 61 for 54 percent compared to the Raiders’ 30 of 51 for 59 percent, trailed 75-65 when Richardson converted an inside hoop with 5:40 to go. However, Giles Lancaster’s 3-pointer along a pair of 8-foot runners from Gosch sparked a run that tied things on Lancaster’s head-on 3-pointer with 2:45 remaining, Northfield stretched things out behind some accurate free-throw shooting before Schweim’s triple at the buzzer made it a one-point contest.
“We started out pretty well, but then they got going behind those two very good players,” Lancaster, who put through four threes for 12 points, said. “We struggled against their post players. We have a lot of scorers on this team, it’s just a matter of playing defense. We’ve played pretty good defense all year, but we fell apart tonight against their two good players. We know we can defend so we’ll get back at it tomorrow in practice.”
Junior forward Austin Koep tallied 25 points for the winners, including 9 of 11 free-throw attempts. Northfield canned 22 of 24 from the line compared to the Cougars’ 6 of 12. Sophomore guard Brogan Madson registered 12 points, six assists and five steals for the Cougars, who won the boards 31-24 and committed more turnovers 19-16.
East plays Saturday at Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.