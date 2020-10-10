MANKATO -- Three-time defending Big Nine Conference volleyball champion Northfield showed off its talent Saturday afternoon at the Mankato East gym, dominating the Cougars 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 in front of a sparse COVID-19 crowd.
Senior outside hitter Rachel Wieber smacked 15 kills as the Raiders improved to 2-0 on the season. Sophomore outside hitter Sydney Jaynes fired 11 more ace hits, while senior middle hitter Sylvia Koenig and senior outside hitter Megan Reilly chipped in eight kills apiece.
"They just don't miss a beat," East coach Dan Blasl said. "I was excited to see where we're at against one of the top teams in the state, so now I've got some good tape to go and watch. This was a great opportunity for us to learn as a team and be able to build on it and move forward as a team.
"When you play a good team like that you have pockets of brilliance before they find ways to find holes and exploit them. They're a team that can pick you apart and take care of any uprisings you get. I feel our offense is a little faster than it was last year, but we still need time in the gym to make some of those connections that weren't there today."
East (1-1) trailed only 6-5 in Game 1 when junior outside hitter Mackenzie Schweim delivered on her team-best seven kills. However, a service miscue fueled a seven-point service run by Koenig as the Raiders took a 14-5 advantage on Jaynes' spike.
Senior middle hitter Madie Clarke came up with a pair of ace hits to keep the Cougars involved before Reilly and Jaynes closed things out with a trio of kills each.
Schweim banged three ace hits to get the Cougars off to a 5-3 lead in Game 2. However, Reilly's bullet off a touch began her 10-point burst at the service stripe as the Raiders went ahead 14-5 on sophomore setter Teagan Timperley's ace dump.
Wieber, who didn't play in the first game, authored 10 kills in helping Northfield finish off a 25-11 triumph.
"We knew coming in that they were really good," Schweim said. "I feel we need to work on our blocking and at being in the right spots defensively. I felt we played pretty well in stretches, but there were other times that weren't so good. We need to work on serve receives and at sustaining our blocks. We need to be able to put down free balls when we get them."
Northfield shot out to a 10-0 cushion in the final contest behind nine service points from senior libero Emma Torstenson along with two kills each from Koenig, Jaynes and Emma Hodapp.
Rachel Clifford, who along with Clarke tallied five kills each for the Cougars, snapped the surge with a spike off a block. Wieber continued her onslaught down the stretch as the Raiders completed the sweep.
Northfield also swept Mankato West on Thursday.
"It was tough playing back-to-back matches, but it's been fun getting back," said Schweim, who helped the Cougars sweep Austin on Friday. "We're pretty good offensively as a team, we just need to work on the little things on the defensive side a little bit. We need to get out there a lot faster on the quick sets to the outside."
East, which plays Tuesday at Winona, received 16 assists from senior Kailee Magaard along with seven digs from senior libero Taylor Swalve.
