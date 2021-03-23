With the recent announcement that Thunder Bay will not participate in the upcoming season, the Northwoods League has added the Minnesota Mud Puppies as a visiting team in the Great Plains division this summer.
The Mankato MoonDogs are members of the Great Plains division.
The Mud Puppies will only play a 36-game schedule, picking up all of the road games originally scheduled for Thunder Bay. The team will be based out of the Twin Cities area.
The Mud Puppies will appear in division standings but not be eligible for the playoffs. Mud Puppies players are eligible for mid-season and postseason All-Star honors and selection for the Major League Dreams Showcase, and will be ranked among league leaders.
