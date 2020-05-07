ROCHESTER — The Mankato MoonDogs will no longer open the season on May 26 at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Northwoods league postponed the start to its season indefinitely Thursday in a brief press release, as the league "will continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates."
With multiple states and two countries involved, beginning play will be tricky going forward. The MoonDogs have been making plans so that social distancing is possible at games.
