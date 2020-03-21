Teams in the Northwoods League tend to have issues filling out their rosters as the summer wanes.
Everyone’s been playing for six months, and managers sometimes need to go through 60-70 players just to get through the season.
With the cancelation of the college baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say there won’t be any shortage of players looking to play a full season this summer.
“I’ve been getting a handful of calls every single day from college coaches,” MoonDogs coach Matt Wollenzin said. “It’s tough to say no to coaches that you’ve had a relationship with for years, but at the same time, they understand how high the demand is.”
Northwoods League teams are allowed to have 30 full-contract players: 16 for pitchers and 14 for position players. Clubs can also have up to 10 temporary players who are signed to contracts between 7-30 days.
The MoonDogs filled their 30 spots prior to the COVID-19 breakout, so Wollenzin has been unable to accommodate any of the demand for summer ball. Adding roster spots is a possibility that’s being discussed by league officials, but there’s been no word on that yet.
“I think it might be a good opportunity,” MoonDogs general manager Justin White said. “We will, of course, want to be that avenue, that way for players to get noticed and pursue the baseball dream of playing in the big leagues.”
Added Wollenzin: “I’d imagine summer ball will be more talented than it ever has been from top to bottom, which is really exciting.”
There’s added excitement for the upcoming season, as the MoonDogs are set to host the Northwoods League All-Star game July 20-21 at Franklin Rogers Park.
Not only will the two-day event give fans a chance to see the league’s best players in one stadium, there will also be a plethora of other family friendly activities in conjunction with the game.
The festivities will begin on Monday, July 20, with Fanfest, which will include face painters, balloon artists, along with wiffle ball on the turf at Franklin Rogers. Kids will also be able to get autographs from the players. The day will culminate with the home-run derby.
“Our Fanfest is that perfect community-based, family-style event,” White said.
On Tuesday, July 21, the All-Star luncheon will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, where the All-Stars will be honored. They will then have the opportunity to work out in front of 40 to 60 major-league scouts.
For the fans, there will be a block party with live music in the civic center area. The game will follow the block party Tuesday night.
“For our community it’s huge. It’s a chance to see both sides of the league,” Wollenzin said. “I was fortunate enough to play in the game when I played in the league in 2013, so I’ve seen what a great event it is.”
From a baseball standpoint, the Northwoods League is always filled with some of the best young talent in the country. However, what will the players do to prepare for the season with no college ball?
Training facilities around the country are closing, and the nature of the sport makes it difficult to train on your own.
Wollenzin acknowledged there could be some rust. He will be very careful with workloads in the early going, especially when it comes to pitchers. However, he expects players to round into form quickly once they’re able to get back on the field.
“Guys live this game. They breath it every single day,” Wollenzin said. “There will be a little bit of a curve early, but everybody’s working hard to keep their bodies in shape.”
Like the rest of the sports world, the MoonDogs are anxiously waiting to see what happens with the spread of COVID-19. Opening day is scheduled for May 26, with Mankato slated to host Willmar.
The league still plans to start play on that date, but that is subject to change based on how things go.
When and if the games are able to start, the lights at The Frank should be one of the first signs that things are getting back to normal.
“We still fully intend on bringing family friendly, affordable and high quality baseball to the Mankato area over the summer,” White said. “We’re looking forward to providing that light at the end of the tunnel.”
