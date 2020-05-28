MANKATO — The Northwoods League will resume play in North Dakota in June. The plan is for the league’s Wisconsin teams to begin playing baseball on July 1.
The five Minnesota teams?
“It’s been crazy,” Mankato MoonDogs owner Chad Surprenant said. “(Tuesday) should have been our home opener. We’re now two days into what should have been our schedule, and we’re very much in a wait-and-see mode.”
The Bismarck Larks announced Tuesday that they would host a three-team season, with one of the teams comprised of players from the Thunder Bay Border Cats, who can’t play home games due to border and municipal restrictions.
The Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails with play a 72-game schedule at Bismarck Municipal Stadium, once North Dakota loosens its restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northwoods League added it would like to establish “pods” in other areas, once those teams develop a safety plan for players, staff and fans at the ballparks and the states loosen restrictions on gatherings.
The Bismarck teams are looking to begin play on June 15 while multiple teams from Wisconsin are receiving the go-ahead to play on July 1.
All five Northwoods League teams in Minnesota — Mankato, Rochester, Willmar, St. Cloud and Duluth — continue to wait for state approval to play baseball. It’s possible that those five teams could schedule each other the rest of the summer.
The Northwoods League was scheduled to begin games on May 26, but that opening was postponed by the pandemic. Surprenant said that there is a plan for social distancing and other safety protocols, based on state guidelines, at Franklin Rogers Park in case games would be played there.
Mankato is scheduled to host the All-Star festivities on July 20-21, but Surprenant predicts that it won’t happen and the events will be awarded to Mankato again in 2021.
“At this point, I’m not sure the Northwoods League would want to host (All-Star festivities),” Surprenant said. “We wanted to do it up big, but with such a compressed timeline for games, who’s going to want to take off three days in a row.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.