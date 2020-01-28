Jason Anderson has been involved in Mankato hockey as a player or a coach for nearly his entire life.
“I’m a hockey nut,” the 44-year-old assistant coach for the Mankato West boys team said.
Anderson watched nearly all of the TV coverage of Hockey Day Minnesota on Jan. 18. At the end of the coverage from Minneapolis’ Parade Stadium it was announced that Mankato will be hosting next year’s Hockey Day.
“I got chills,” Anderson said. “When they turned around and showed Mankato on the jersey, the hair on my arms stood up.”
Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 will be held next January at Minnesota State’s Blakeslee Stadium. The date and schedule for the event won’t be released until a later date, likely this summer, but there’s already a buzz about the 15th annual celebration, the first one to take place in the southern part of the state.
“The enthusiasm that I think it will bring to the town is awesome,” Anderson said.
The desire to bring Hockey Day Minnesota, which is put on by the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North, to the Mankato area has been there for years as the event has grown and gone from northern Minnesota to the Metro and back north again.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity to put a spotlight on Greater Mankato and show why you’d want to visit or why you’d want to live here,” said David Wittenberg, co-chair of the local organizing committee.
St. Cloud was the host in 2018 and put on one of the most-successful Hockey Days, drawing thousands of people to outdoor games and a village at a park near the city’s Lake George.
“I went with my family, and it was unbelievable,” Wittenberg said.
It wasn’t long after the St. Cloud event that initial conversations began about Mankato’s desire and ability to host.
“One year ago began a very concerted effort, and we started looking at potential sites,” Wittenberg said.
Last May, officials from the Wild and FSN, along with local organizers, considered three sights in the area: Minnesota State’s Blakeslee Stadium, Franklin Rogers Park and Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
After going to the shore of Lake Bemidji in 2019 and just outside of downtown Minneapolis this year, officials really liked the idea of going to a stadium on a college campus, something that hasn’t been done in Hockey Day Minnesota’s previous 14 years.
Final designs are not finished yet, but a rink will be installed inside Blakeslee, the 58-year-old, 7,000-seat football.
“It’s going to be fun,” MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman said. “Blakeslee has its limitations, but its sight lines are tremendous and will be tremendous for this event. There’s a high level of excitement on campus about hosting this event.”
Outside the stadium will be a village similar those that were part of Minnesota Vikings Training Camp festivities at MSU and Blakeslee Stadium for so many summers. There will be food and merchandise vendors, a music venue and outdoor family activities.
“We’ll lean on that training camp experience of what was done to add to the fan experience and excitement of that summer event,” Buisman said. “You can see some parallels.”
Officials hope games will be played on the Blakeslee rink for several days prior to Hockey Day Minnesota, but the main event, which will take place on a Saturday, will be televised on FSN.
Televised games will include two yet-to-be-determined boys high school games, followed by either a Minnesota State men’s or women’s game. The TV coverage usually includes several hockey-related feature stories and interviews about the host community and region and teams involved.
“From a pure visibility standpoint, this is a golden opportunity,” Wittenberg said, noting FSN’s reach of more than 2 million homes in Minnesota and its neighboring states, as well as the tremendous social-media traffic Hockey Day Minnesota produces every year.
Hockey Day Minnesota’s TV coverage ends with a Minnesota Wild game from St. Paul.
Now that Mankato has been awarded next year’s Hockey Day, the work really begins.
The local organizing committee will be seeking out sponsorships, donations and plenty of volunteers.
“This is going to be a collective effort,” Wittenberg said.
Already, the Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic and Minnesota State have been named as partners.
“We’ve always been big supporters of education and healthy lifestyles,” said Andrew Meyers, OFC’s CEO. “This is one of those perfect things. It’s a good fit. … This is a good way to showcase Mankato and the surrounding region. What a better way than through hockey. This is a big deal.”
Proceeds from Hockey Day Minnesota will go to benefit the Mankato Area Hockey Association and efforts to grow the game at the youth level.
“(The Wild and FSN) love the fact that we’re investing in ice,” Wittenberg said. “If we can grow the game by affording more kids the opportunity to play the game and invest in quality assets, there will be a net benefit for everybody involved.”
