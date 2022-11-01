While it wasn’t a dominating performance, top-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was good enough for a 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 win over Waseca in a Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at the Mankato East gym.
Senior outside hitter Erin Jacobson belted 19 kills and senior setter Hallie Schultz collected 37 assists with six ace hits as the Panthers (21-6) advanced to Thursday’s subsection title match against with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at New Prague.
“Our girls show up with intense energy at times and then they get down a little bit so we have to build it back up,” NRHEG coach Ashley Tolzman said. “We were able to use a few timeouts to get them back in the game and show them what we can do. We love to mix it up and we’re fortunate this year to have a very experienced team that has the ability to change things up offensively. ... We’re able to make teams adjust to what we’re doing.”
Waseca (11-11) was able to cause problems much of the contest behind a steady serving game (one error) and 17-kill effort of sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Taylor. The Bluejays led 15-12 in Game 1 when Taylor and Avery Madson tipped two kills each.
However, Jacobson and senior middle hitter Bree Ihrke triggered a surge which pulled the Panthers even at 17 on an Ihrke kill.
After Waseca reeled off a trio of points, Ihrke’s off-balance spike began a game-ending 8-1 spurt to close out the opening set. Jacobson added three kills in the stretch while senior outside hitter Bailey Ihrke tallied four service points along with a service ace.
Bree Ihrke ended up with 13 kills, while Bailey Ihrke chipped in 10. Senior libero Sidney Schultz totaled 21 digs.
“We were glad to get them in three games,” Jacobson said. “We were playing quickly and our passing game was pretty good. Everyone was getting kills and playing well all-around. We play a game called grit in practice where we have to come back when we’re down and it really helps us in game situations.
“Hallie was really setting the ball well, and we couldn’t do that without our passers coming through. We have such good chemistry on this team and everyone loves the game. We’ve been playing together for years and we really enjoy winning.”
After Taylor’s blast off a block put the Bluejays in front 15-12 in Game 2, kills from Bree Ihrke, Sarah George and Jacobson turned things around. Schultz fired an ace serve before Jacobson’s four-kill flurry opened up a 22-18 margin. After two hitting miscues made it 22-20, Jacobson’s back-row blast set up Bailey Ihrke’s game-ending, back-to-back kills.
“I thought we pushed really hard and didn’t go down without a fight,” Taylor said. “They may have swept us in three, but they had to fight for every single point. We communicated and were able to overcome some adversity. Our back-row was good and our setter (Siri Kuhns) was amazing. We got in a few ruts but our energy allowed us to push through and made them earn it.”
It was a different script in the final set as the Panthers grabbed a 10-7 lead behind the attacking of Jacobson and the Ihrkes. This time, Jacobson’s ace serve and a block from Kloe Wadd ignited a 5-0 run.
However, one spike each from the Ihrkes, along with three hitting mistakes, helped the Panthers gain a 16-13 lead Bree Ihrke’s middle kill.
Taylor continued to bang away as she and Jacobson traded bullets down the stretch. Jacobson’s off-speed winner produced a 23-21 lead before the pesky ‘Jays evened things on a Taylor kill and Wadd block.
“Sure, it’s a tough way to go out, but the first thing I told them in the locker room was it wasn’t the desired outcome, it doesn’t take away from the fight and effort they put into the match,” Waseca coach Jolene Hauger said. “We served well and we stayed mentally in the game. We emphasize the mental part of the game as well as the skill side, and we really fought tonight.”
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Claire Bohlen had 19 kills, and Alayna Atherton added 18 as the Bucs won 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 in the Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinals at East.
Ashlyn Pelant made 30 assists, and Grace Baker had 31 digs.
Ella Thorson had eight kills and 28 digs for LCWM (22-9), and Lauren Cooper made 49 digs.
WEM meets New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Thursday at New Prague.
Cleveland 3, Springfield 0: The top-seeded Clippers won 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 in the Section 2A, North Subsection semifinals at St. Peter.
Cleveland plays Cedar Mountain in the subsection championship game Thursday at Mankato East.
