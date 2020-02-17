MANKATO — Minnesota State's Kelby Kramer has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's South Division player of the week for the second time this season.
Kramer, a sophomore center, averaged 14.0 points, 18.0 rebounds and 5.5 blocks in games against Augustana and Wayne State last week. He had 15 points and 17 rebounds against Augustana and 13 points and a season-high 19 rebounds against Wayne State for his seventh double-double of the season.
Minnesota State hosts Upper Iowa on Friday and Winona State on Saturday in the final games of the regular season.
The Free Press
