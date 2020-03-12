BURNSVILLE — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Thursday suspended all athletic activities for each of its 16-member institutions, including Minnesota State, due to the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus.
All NSIC contests are suspended immediately, while any nonconference competitions currently underway will be left to institutional discretion up until Monday, at which time all athletic activities must cease.
The league says it will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will make a determination on the remainder of the academic year later this month.
