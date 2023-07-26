The Mankato MoonDogs used the early, often, all-the-time theory Wednesday night at ISG Field to wallop the Minnesota Mud Puppies 16-8 in a Northwoods League game in front of 1,867 fans.
The MoonDogs scored 44 runs in the three-game series with the Mud Puppies.
Mankato (32-22, 13-8 in the second half) picked up a game on St. Cloud in the battle for the best overall record and a berth in the Great Plains West playoffs. After the Mud Puppies (8-26, 2-13) tallied a trio of runs off ‘Dogs starter John Lundgren in the top of the first, first baseman Kai Roberts hit a slicing double into the left-field corner that started a three-run Mankato surge.
Catcher Nick Baker, making his MoonDogs’ debut, followed with an RBI single before left fielder Jake Duer’s infield single tied things up. Baker, a Minnesota State product, ended up with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. He laced a two-run single in a five-run, fifth-inning burst.
Roberts ripped an RBI single in the third frame as the MoonDogs expanded their lead to 7-4. Third baseman Angelo Aleman keyed the five-run fifth with a three-run double to deep left field. Aleman finished with three runs and six RBIs as Mankato unleashed an 18-hit barrage. DH Brendan Hord smacked three hits and scored the same number of runs while left fielder Jake Duer totaled three.
Roberts, second baseman Kip Fougerousse and shortstop Orlando Salinas each chipped in two hits apiece for the winners. Aleman’s two-run single closed out the Mankato scoring in the seventh.
Lundgren allowed five earned runs over four innings, giving up seven hits while striking out four, walking two and hitting three. Peter Michael allowed two hits over two innings while being tagged for one run on two hits.
The MoonDogs begin a four-game series with two games in LaCrosse starting Thursday and coming back to ISG Field Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.