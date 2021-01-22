MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's basketball team defends with intensity, but when it come to shooting the basketball, the same confidence is lacking.
"I was very pleased with the defense tonight," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "Our offense is putting a lot of pressure on our defense. As the game went along the defensive intensity lightened up."
The Mavericks, who are shooting just 36.2% from the field this season, made only 29.9% of their shots Friday, losing 75-66 to Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Bresnan Arena.
Joey Batt and Tayla Stuttley hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Mavericks took an early 10-3 lead. The Mustangs were able to pull even at 16, but Minnesota State ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run for a 25-18 lead.
The Mavericks managed just one field goal in the second quarter and none in the last 9:40. The Mustangs used a 9-0 run to take their first lead and held a 32-30 advantage at the break.
The Mavericks made 1 of 16 shots in the second quarter, while the Mustangs had 19 turnovers in the first half.
The Mavericks stormed out of halftime, with Rachel Shumski's 3-pointer starting an 8-0 run for a six-point lead. But the Mustangs came right back with 12 straight and still led 49-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Southwest Minnesota State started to pull away midway through the final quarter. The Mavericks were able to close to within five points in the final two minutes before falling short.
"When you have a stretch where the ball doesn't fall, you start to lose confidence and then you question every shot. This team clicks so well on defense. We need to find the chemistry on offense."
Shumski ended up with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Stuttley scored 14 points. The Mavericks were outrebounded 49-42.
Southwest Minnesota State was 17 of 17 at the free-throw line. The Mavericks, who are shooting just 66.0% on free throws as a team, made only 13 of 22.
"This team is still capable of playing up to the expectations," Thiesse said. "We're falling short right now, which is discouraging and frustrating. But I love this team. No drama, no internal conflict. They work so hard, and I wish I had answers for them. We need to see that hard work on the defensive end translate to the offense."
The Mavericks (3-4, 2-3 in South Division) and Mustangs (5-0, 3-0) play again Saturday at 3 p.m. at Bresnan Arena.
Notes: Junior center Kristi Fett has left the program. The 6-foot-5 Fett has started one of six games and was averaging 5.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.